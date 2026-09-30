We wrote this in Suno. Lyrics are all mine, music is all Ai.

I know a lot of you don’t like that, but there’s where currently, at this level of Ai, we must agree to disagree.

But for anyone who wants some fun, we think a video complied of people dancing below surveillance cameras, could be a fun, in your face protest video that might catch on.

If you are interested. play the song and get filmed dancing below a surveillance/cctv camera. and make it look like you are mocking it. Portrait dimension.

please wetransfer your videos to michael@cafelockedout.com

Michael

Cafelockedout.com

Camera dancing

Do you ever wish you were A Tree?

Camera dancing

Rather than a cold eye

filming me, a free man doing a wee?

Camera dancing

Your their dead but growing forest of Tyranny

Spreading your constant shadow

over all of humanity.

Camera Dancing

Camera dancing

Do you ever wish you were A Tree?

Camera dancing

Rather than a cold eye

filming me, a free man, doing a wee?

Camera dancing

Your their dead but growing forest of Tyranny

Spreading your constant shadow

over all of humanity.

[Verse]

I remember a time,

when your lens was not hung there,

Oh, how we missed you then

like a hole in our head.

No Hi Definition, no 4K Clarity ,

No data centres filled with useless memories,

No politicians smiling as they inform us again,

and again,

and again,

and again

That the coming age of AI surveillance is all for your safety .

{Spoken] Hey, wait on , is this what they call a Technocracy?

[Spoken like a male politician]

No, no, no. This is called Duty of Care, because up here, treasured citizen, all we care about, is you people, down here.

[deadpan funny]

Here is down.?

Right?

Camera dancing

So you know our faces now

Camera dancing

But can you see what we’re thinking

under our frowns.

We’re hoping to find a way

to send our emails to ‘Santa,’

Send Angle grinders.

Lots of angle grinders.

(spoken) Is that even allowed?

Camera dancing

Can you see us all dancing in the streets

as our kids,

our lovely kids,

start grinding your forests down.

(spoken) Timber!

Camera dancing

You will wish you were A Tree

Camera dancing

Rather than a cold eye

filming me, a free man, doing a wee?

Camera dancing

Your their dead but growing forest of Tyranny

Spreading your constant shadow

over the light, that precious light,

that was also known once,

as humanity.

[slower]

Camera dancing

Now that I’ve finally finished my wee

Camera dancing

can’t you see that our contract’s burning.

our contract is burning

and in the ashes

in the ashes,

we will be free.