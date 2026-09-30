We wrote this in Suno. Lyrics are all mine, music is all Ai.
I know a lot of you don’t like that, but there’s where currently, at this level of Ai, we must agree to disagree.
But for anyone who wants some fun, we think a video complied of people dancing below surveillance cameras, could be a fun, in your face protest video that might catch on.
If you are interested. play the song and get filmed dancing below a surveillance/cctv camera. and make it look like you are mocking it. Portrait dimension.
please wetransfer your videos to michael@cafelockedout.com
Michael
Cafelockedout.com
Camera dancing
Do you ever wish you were A Tree?
Camera dancing
Rather than a cold eye
filming me, a free man doing a wee?
Camera dancing
Your their dead but growing forest of Tyranny
Spreading your constant shadow
over all of humanity.
Camera Dancing
Camera dancing
Do you ever wish you were A Tree?
Camera dancing
Rather than a cold eye
filming me, a free man, doing a wee?
Camera dancing
Your their dead but growing forest of Tyranny
Spreading your constant shadow
over all of humanity.
[Verse]
I remember a time,
when your lens was not hung there,
Oh, how we missed you then
like a hole in our head.
No Hi Definition, no 4K Clarity ,
No data centres filled with useless memories,
No politicians smiling as they inform us again,
and again,
and again,
and again
That the coming age of AI surveillance is all for your safety .
{Spoken] Hey, wait on , is this what they call a Technocracy?
[Spoken like a male politician]
No, no, no. This is called Duty of Care, because up here, treasured citizen, all we care about, is you people, down here.
[deadpan funny]
Here is down.?
Right?
Camera dancing
So you know our faces now
Camera dancing
But can you see what we’re thinking
under our frowns.
We’re hoping to find a way
to send our emails to ‘Santa,’
Send Angle grinders.
Lots of angle grinders.
(spoken) Is that even allowed?
Camera dancing
Can you see us all dancing in the streets
as our kids,
our lovely kids,
start grinding your forests down.
(spoken) Timber!
Camera dancing
You will wish you were A Tree
Camera dancing
Rather than a cold eye
filming me, a free man, doing a wee?
Camera dancing
Your their dead but growing forest of Tyranny
Spreading your constant shadow
over the light, that precious light,
that was also known once,
as humanity.
[slower]
Camera dancing
Now that I’ve finally finished my wee
Camera dancing
can’t you see that our contract’s burning.
our contract is burning
and in the ashes
in the ashes,
we will be free.