Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda hodges's avatar
Linda hodges
1h

That man is full of hot air

Reply
Share
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
2h

The urgency around passing a 400-page hate speech bill without proper community discussion is definately concerning. I've seen this pattern before where legislation gets rushed through under the guise of safety, but the details usually reveal much broader implications for speech than what's initially presented. The question about what level of safety they'll settle for is sharp, because there's never really a finish line with these things. Once you start down that path, the definition of harmful speech tends to expand over time as the enforcment mechanisms get more established.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cafe Locked Down · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture