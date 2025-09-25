Campfire Chats with Lindsy: Curing the Cancer of Hate

All over the Western world, it appears as if governments and the MSM are committed to teaching their people to hate their neighbors.

They are so effective that many people now hate without evidence, or don’t even go looking for any evidence to justify their hate.A perfect example is Charlie Kirk, whom people have accused of all manner of hate speech, even though they were unable to produce the videos where he was doing so.Many have watched so many videos, searching for Charlie’s messages of hate, only to be won over by his actual debates.But while hate has been with us since the caves, we still are not born hating. So why do we do it?Is it one of the weapons of fear—and we are born with fear?

Or is it something we learn to do, and some of us sadly never find a way to escape that course?

This includes many countries where it is so established that they would rather burn their neighbor to the ground than risk building a bridge of peace.Hate. Why do we do it?

We interviewed Lindsay a few weeks ago, and it was such a brilliant chat, that we’ve asked him if he would be a regular.

So he is coming on this Thursday and so if you have questions , please get them ready.

If you like how Lindsay thinks, check out his book, ‘Why Clever people do Dumb things.”

