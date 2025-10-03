Most podcasters are not independent journalists. We’d like to be, but we don’t have the resources to do deep investigations, and most people in power won’t talk to us.

And yet we are growing?

Image from when we dared to be Epic

I propose that we are a combined identity. Culturally, we are a growing army of volunteer “Culture Crash Investigators,” trying to ascertain what happened and is continuing to happen to our country.We have risen because neither of the major parties is investigating this. Culture is built on a consensus. If you want a vision of what the wreckage of the last five years looks like culturally. Imagine driving down a poorly maintained tolled road, covered on both sides with cameras, and on the side is a weathered billboard, with rusting foundations, and on the torn poster you can just make out an image of Paul Hogan, smiling as he states, in what’s left of the font,

“Throw another Shrimp on the Barbie.”

And below that someone has graffitied

“And your neighbour under the bus.”

And so, we as concerned citizens are picking our way through the rubble as we try to ascertain what happened.Whilst the Government imports a woman from America to try to censor us. EKaren . .

Why?

Secondly, we are mostly self-funded Cultural explorers, travelling with and documenting the stories of our era’s unprecedented renaissance, which is Australians searching for a new culture, built from what was worthy to keep from the past, and challenging all the current government-funded culture that is being steamrolled over us. This is why we love Free Speech, for it is both a sword to wield against tyranny, and the greatest tool we have for uncovering the core problems that have led us to here.Unlike MSN, who want to tell us what to think, we are most interested in inspiring people to think. Who are we, as a culture, as a people?

What are our actual values?

What sort of country do we want to leave to the next generation?

What are we not only prepared to fight for but die for?If we can’t answer these questions, then perhaps that is a sign on our communal map that reads,

‘You Are Here, And Here is Lost.’”

And the only way forward to some place where we can answer these questions is through, as Charlie Kirk espoused, Discourse.For if we don’t, if the majority of us continue for our own reasons to stay silent, then the only thing we will pass on, as this mostly selfish and cowardly generation, is a

‘Road To Freedom Map’,

whose subtitle reads,

‘You Can No longer Get there From Here.’

For you are the Generation who will either liberate or enslave the next.

That will be your legacy. If you don’t care, or are fine with that, then you have probably already stopped reading, or are laughing.

But if you are still reading, if you do care, then know that in all of human history, you are currently the most important generation that has ever existed. You are the last humans with the power to defend humanity itself.

And you know it.

So if you do nothing, then that shame you can feel inside now will continue to grow, like a cancer in your soul, until, in your last days, you won’t have the strength to look at the next generation, your own daughters and sons, your grandchildren, in the face.

Instead, you would probably gladly hand over all your holiday homes and trips to Bali, your smartwatches and Netflix subscriptions, to come back to this turbulent time and fight to redefine our country’s culture, until it is a place conducive to our valuable and unique human souls.

Michael Gray Griffith

Cafe Locked Out

4/10/25