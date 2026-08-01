Canada S Dr Roger Hodkinson And The Hippocratic (Hipp) Doctors

Dr. Roger Hodkinson is a Canadian pathologist based in Edmonton, Alberta.

He received his medical degrees (M.A., M.B., B.Chir.) from Cambridge University in the UK, where he was a scholar at Corpus Christi College. After time in general practice in the UK and Canada, he completed a pathology residency at the University of British Columbia and became a Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada (FRCPC)-certified general pathologist in 1976. He is also a Fellow of the College of American Pathologists (FCAP).

His career has included roles as a staff pathologist (including at Misericordia Hospital and the Medical Examiner’s Office in Edmonton), assistant clinical professor in the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Alberta, president of the Alberta Society of Laboratory Physicians, and past chair of the Royal College’s specialty examination committee in pathology (not the overall chairman of the Royal College itself, a point that has been publicly clarified). He has experience as CEO of diagnostic laboratories in Canada and the US and has been recognized by Alberta courts as an expert in pathology. He is the founder, CEO, and Medical Director of Malpractice Check in Edmonton, where he has overseen tens of thousands of medical negligence and personal injury cases.

Hodkinson gained significant public attention during the COVID-19 pandemic for outspoken criticism of public health measures. In a widely circulated 2020 appearance at an Edmonton city council meeting and in subsequent statements, he described COVID-19 as comparable to a bad flu or a “hoax,” questioned the value of masks, social distancing, and vaccines, and criticized public health officials. These views attracted a following among critics of pandemic policies but were rejected by mainstream medical bodies, including the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

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In 2024–2025, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA) pursued disciplinary action. Hodkinson admitted to professional misconduct for statements outside the scope of a pathologist that were inconsistent with accepted public health guidelines and for breaches of the code of ethics related to criticism of colleagues. The sanction included a caution, a required course on advocacy and influence, and payment of $5,000 toward investigation costs. He retained his medical license.

He has continued public commentary on related topics and remains associated with Malpractice Check. Note that some of his claims during the pandemic conflicted with the broader medical and scientific consensus at the time.

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