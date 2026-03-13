Canada's Chris Shoemaker, MD & Dr Paul Oosterhuis together

These last few years have been tumultuous, and often it feels like it’s impossible to grab a breather.

So tonight we are returning to a classic interview, between two heroes of our time,

Chris Shoemaker MD, from Canada.

What is fascinating is how much of what they claim might happen, has come sadly, to pass.

Dr. Chris Shoemaker, MD @CShoemakerMD

Dr. Chris Alan Shoemaker is a Canadian comprehensive physician and member of the College of Family Physicians of Canada (CCFP), with over 45 years of experience in emergency medicine across Ontario and British Columbia.

He provided direct patient care at the West Ottawa Covid Care Clinic from 2020 to 2022 and served on the Eastern Ontario Response Team during the pandemic.

Shoemaker gained prominence for his outspoken criticism of COVID-19 vaccines, testifying before Canada’s National Citizens Inquiry where he presented data alleging serious risks from mRNA shots, including claims that they “hijack” the immune system and cause widespread harm. He has highlighted studies on spike protein persistence, placental transfer in vaccinated pregnancies, and cardiac issues in vaccinated individuals, often sharing findings from researchers like Dr. Peter McCullough on blood clots.

Active on X as @CShoemakerMD

and via his Substack, Shoemaker advocates against vaccinating children, calling mRNA injections unproven genetic interventions lacking valid science for pediatric use. His medical license was suspended by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario in early 2023 amid accusations of spreading misinformation, yet he continues to call for justice for vaccine-injured families and an end to what he describes as harmful government policies. His work focuses on evidence-based concerns over vaccine safety and calls to #StopTheShots.



Dr. Paul Oosterhuis,

Dr. Paul Oosterhuis is a retired Australian anaesthesiologist and critical care specialist with 32 years of experience, primarily in Sydney. He became a prominent voice during the COVID-19 era for advocating early home treatment protocols and questioning official narratives on vaccines and mandates. Oosterhuis was the first Australian doctor suspended by the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) in September 2021, following social media posts promoting unproven treatments like ivermectin and expressing doubts about COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness and safety.

The NSW Medical Council cited risks to public health and safety, leading to his registration suspension. Representing himself, he successfully challenged this in the Supreme Court, becoming one of the first to regain his registration through legal action. Post-retirement, he contributes via Substack @pauloosterhuis, where he promotes evidence-based medicine and critiques regulatory overreach.

He has spoken at events like Accountability Australia gatherings, pushing back against AHPRA’s handling of dissenting doctors.

Featured on podcasts such as Cafe Locked Out, Oosterhuis continues discussing pandemic policies, medical censorship, and the need for open scientific debate.

His journey highlights tensions between professional standards, free speech, and public health directives in Australia.