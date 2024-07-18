My Brother, My Brother, My Brother

Casting call for a powerful play that celebrates the beauty of masculinity.

Three young men lost at sea.

How did they end up being so lost?

How will they survive?

And what is there to come back too?



Brave young actors required.

Acting experience not essential if the applicant has passion and commitment.



Jack 19 -24

Strong, determined, a joker. Loyal.



Isaac 19 -24

Quieter than Jack. Strong.

Loyal to his family.



Conner

Suffering from myocarditis.

A deep thinker.

Troubled.



Reviews from readers

Read it while watching the latest Tour stage. Three young white men, in dire straits. All cruelled psychologically by a pathetic, corporatised travesty of a “society” and one further damaged physically, poisoned by Harma. Echoes of Brendan Behan’s “Death where is thy sting-aling-aling?” and Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot”.



Telling moments:



P50: Isaac: “He used to say that the reason society was fucked is that there was no more real men anymore. He used to say what I needed was a rite of passage.”



P56: Conner: “It’s society. Somewhere, I don’t know when, they decided…whoever they are they decided that we were unwanted…”



P57: Conner: “We’re not fucking citizens anymore, this country has become corporatized, and all of us now fit into two categories, we are either assets, like you two, or liabilities, like me.”



A suitable, emblemaatic play for our fraught times here in “poor fella my country Australia”,

~Graham Lyons



A Masterpiece

~Deborah Albrecht



Moving, provocative and full of powerful hidden truths.

~Len Hawco



For a read of the script Contact Michael or Rohana

at thewolvestheatre@gmail.com

or cafelockedout@gmail.com