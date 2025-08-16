Cafe Locked Out

Mart
3h

You are a very special person Michael..! <3

Glory HalleluYaH..! <3

Richard Carey
3h

Amen! Micheal, and even though the Department of Human Health Services in the USA has all but banned any further research into mRNA genetic therapies removing $500 million from their budgets, we hear the silence of crickets in our media....

possibly because the cowardly swine in australias Parliament have invested billions into Moderna's factory in Melbourne.

If we believe having done that, we will not be coerced next time round, then the tooth fairy is also real

Rick Carey Sergeant Instructor Army Physical Training Corps and Royal Army Medical Corps retired

