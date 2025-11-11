Here go again…Christmas

How best to handle this time of year; when there is hardship and unrest on our doorstep? We all take actions, foster hopes and see plans through, designed to bring joy to our hearts and peace to our world. Is it possible to move a mountain...one stone at a time?

Our country abounds with many unique beliefs, ideals and cultures. The diversity within Australia sees us with an abundance of skills, experience and knowledge. Therefore, reaching out and working together for a common goal, is a selfless gift to one another and those yet to be born.

We, along with many other Australian podcasters have in these past years, dedicated our lives to sharing content, providing a platform for those willing to speak and connecting community.

On behalf of all at Cafe Locked Out, we thank you for the many ways in which you have chosen to support us; from purchasing items in our shop, providing refuge, commenting in shows, coming on as a guest, your prayers, gifting, contributing financially, and keeping our community strong.

For our work to continue, we constantly explore ways to fund Cafe Locked Out. One of these is via our shop, where you will find a variety of gifts, including downloadable music, Michaels new book ‘Goodbye Road’, the ‘Bee Free’ range which has everything from dog bowls through to a shower curtain and will soon include choice Australian wine.

Check out our gift lines below, or here on our website where you’ll also gain access to countless hours of content https://cafelockedout.com/

If you have any queries please contact me at cafelockedout@gmail.com

With Love and respect

Kelli Stevenson