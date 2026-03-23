Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List CLO Quiz Show, Live in the Cafe tonight, 8pm, Sydney time.111×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -2:35-2:35Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.CLO Quiz Show, Live in the Cafe tonight, 8pm, Sydney time.Cafe Locked Out Michael Gray GriffithMar 23, 202611ShareTranscriptCLO Quiz Show, Live here tonight, 8pm.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksCafe’s Locked Out Mailing List Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeMichael Gray GriffithRecent EpisodesDr Paul and Me in the Cafe at the turn of the tide.6 hrs ago • Michael Gray GriffithLi's vison on how to survive the coming storm, together Mar 20 • Michael Gray GriffithInterview With The Genius, Roseanne Barr.Mar 18 • Michael Gray GriffithSpeech @ Topolinis CafféMar 17 • Michael Gray GriffithThe Future of Supermarkets is youMar 17 • Michael Gray GriffithEpisode _1 Stories from _ for those never to be forgottenMar 17 • Michael Gray GriffithTEST SHOW: CLO Premiere. The LIVE Conspiracy Theory Quiz NightMar 16 • Michael Gray Griffith