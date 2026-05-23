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CLO SPECIAL, In Praise of the 'Hero Doctor', Dr Denes Borsos.

Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith's avatar
Michael Gray Griffith
May 23, 2026

Dr. Borsos has been deregistered and is banned from reapplying to practise as a Doctor for five years.

His only “true crime” was adhering to his Hippocratic Oath — “First, do no harm” — which is why he offered vaccine exemptions. He had serious concerns about the safety of the COVID vaccines.

For this, he was suspended in early 2022 — over four years ago — meaning his total punishment will now amount to just under ten years.

This Saturday night, we are hosting a special show featuring several doctors who got in trouble for challenging the COVID narrative.

They will be appearing to show their support for Dr. Borsos, who many regard as a folk hero.

We’d love for you to join us.

The show starts at 8pm AEST, with multiple doctors sharing their experiences of standing against the narrative.

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