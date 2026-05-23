CLO SPECIAL, In Praise of the 'Hero Doctor', Dr Denes Borsos.

Dr. Borsos has been deregistered and is banned from reapplying to practise as a Doctor for five years.

His only “true crime” was adhering to his Hippocratic Oath — “First, do no harm” — which is why he offered vaccine exemptions. He had serious concerns about the safety of the COVID vaccines.

For this, he was suspended in early 2022 — over four years ago — meaning his total punishment will now amount to just under ten years.

This Saturday night, we are hosting a special show featuring several doctors who got in trouble for challenging the COVID narrative.

They will be appearing to show their support for Dr. Borsos, who many regard as a folk hero.

We’d love for you to join us.

The show starts at 8pm AEST, with multiple doctors sharing their experiences of standing against the narrative.