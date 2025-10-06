CLO's Digital ID Protest : The 40 Hour META Famine. . .

Robyn from the podcast Courage is the Cure has had a great idea on how to initially protest the coming digital ID.And that is to replicate the 40-hour famines of our youth, with a 40-hour social media famine.More details tonight.

FAMINE MISSION STATEMENT DRAFT

Core Mission

In the spirit of the 1980s 40 Hour Famine—a beloved Australian tradition where participants fasted for 40 hours to raise awareness and funds for global hunger—we launch the 40-Hour Digital Famine. This is a bold, non-violent digital protest against Australia’s impending social media age restrictions, set to take effect on December 10, 2025. By committing to 40 uninterrupted hours of live podcasting exclusively on X (formerly Twitter) and Rumble—platforms that champion uncensored expression and free access—we stand in solidarity with young Australians, families, educators, and creators whose voices risk being silenced. Our goal: to amplify the urgent call for a more balanced digital future, where protection doesn’t equate to prohibition, and innovation thrives without undue government overreach.

Like the original Famine’s endurance challenge, we’ll track “digital hunger”—moments of fatigue, breakthroughs, and collective energy—while encouraging participants to “fast” from mainstream restricted platforms during the event, redirecting to X and Rumble for deeper engagement.

Together, we’ll endure 40 hours of unscripted truth-telling to remind Australia: the digital world isn’t a threat to conquer, but a space to navigate wisely. In the words of the original 40 Hour Famine, “Go without so others don’t have to.”

Here, we log off the restricted to log on the liberated—for a freer, fairer online Australia