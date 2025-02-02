CLO.social

Ok, streaming to CLO.social has been achieved.

We now stream most of our shows there, and within a week or so all Café Locked Out podcasters will be streaming to it.

The stream is clean and has no adds at the moment, except our affiliate adds.

Now it’s all working, we will open the door to other podcasters to do likewise , if they wish.

The benefits to all, is that currently our tribe has to go searching numerous platforms for shows, now they just go to The CLO.

There are minor issues we will fix as we go.

And we are currently talking about ways to fund it, but meanwhile it has all the functions of facebook, except its Australian.

You can have your own page, sell stuff on the marketplace, set up a group, etc etc.

Think of it like on online Epic, where you never have to leave.

Currently heading to 7000 subscribers.

A huge thanks to Steve Krantis and Joel Pryor for their work on CLO.

Michael Gray Griffith