Friday 9th, Aug. pm – 8:32pm Saturday 10th Aug. Melbourne Time.

Song The Lucky Country. (Antoniadis/Griffith) My name is Michael Gray Griffith and I am the producer of an Australian podcast called Café Locked Out.

Now, Café Locked Out is not just me, it is a brigade of Australian Streamers and our community of Supporters, who have one thing in common, we want to defend free speech by exercising free speech.

We believe that free speech is the greatest weapon we have against all forms of oppression. And I am also one of the producers of an upcoming 24 hour podcast we are calling Freedom-Ain’t -Free-Athon.

Here’s the catch. We are not after money, we are after your attention. We are trying to let you, the world hear, that not all Australians have fallen silent. There are those willing to speak freely, to question, to share the true stories of what is happening to the Australian people.

Yet all our government seems focused on, is silencing us. On my little podcast, I’ve shared the stories of thousands of ordinary Australians, and we question daily, the direction in which we appear to be heading.

This has seen Café Locked Out with more than 100K followers, receive a ten-year Facebook restriction. Also, Facebook removed the ability for people to follow us almost two years ago.

We have a permanent YouTube ban A permanent PayPal ban Oh, and Facebook also puts long bans on anyone who works with us. Now X is brilliant, so is rumble and a few others, but what we need is social media platform that is censorship proof. A place where we can be free.

Think of it like a Fort for Freedom.

But is it possible?

How would you do it?

Does the world need one?

Well let’s have a very long global chat about it?

Imagine if we succeed and it became a space could all inhabit, as together we try to remain decent, fair, peace loving, nurturing and free, human beings.

So on the 9thAugust, starting at 8:32pm Melbourne time, we will stream for 24 hours, to tell our story and share your stories. We have some major people from the movement popping in, Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Malik and Dr Pierre Kory, many more, and also many of the heroes of the Australian movement. '

Brady Gunn, Hoodie and John Larter, Maria Zee, Dave Guru, the White Rabbit, Nick Patterson, Triccy Van Rye, Rukshan, and Matt Lawson and many, many more, including Liz Gunn from New Zealand and of course our Kulture artists.

Liberated artist who want to sing about things that matter. Also heavily censored.

We will try to keep it fun and entertaining, whilst staying on message. And that message is, if we, the Aussie Indy media platforms and streamers are finally censored then online, Australia, Our Lucky Country will fall Silent. I hope you can join us. We will only be streaming onto X and Rumble.