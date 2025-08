The Face of a Nurse's Regret Rosemary Marshall first interviewed Dan, who then reached out to me for a follow-up chat, so we stopped in Mittagong to record this. This is just a taste, and I think it exposes the emotional damage that we need to address and repair, and the first step in that cure is acknowledging. Dan now works in a factory as an assistant storeman.

Interview recorded bu MGG in Mittagong, NSW, 2/8/25