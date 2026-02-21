Daniel Wild Deputy Executive Director at the IPA pops into the Cafe

Join John Stapleton and Myself as we chat with Daniel Wild.

Daniel Wild is Deputy Executive Director of the Institute of Public Affairs, with primary responsibility for delivering the IPA’s research programs.

Daniel has been with the IPA for six years, having previously held the roles of Research Fellow and Director of Research.

Daniel frequently appears in the media to communicate the IPA’s research and analysis, and has published a number of opinion pieces in The Australian, The Daily Telegraph, The Sydney Morning Herald, The Courier Mail, and The Spectator. Daniel also routinely appears on radio and television, including Channel 7, the ABC, Sky News, 2GB, 3AW, and 4BC.

Daniel previously worked at the Commonwealth Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet where he analysed global and domestic

macroeconomic policy. Prior to that he held positions at the Commonwealth Department of Finance where he worked on regulatory reform.

Daniel holds an honours qualification in economics and a degree in international studies from the University of Adelaide, and is currently undertaking a Master of Business Administration at the Melbourne Business School.

