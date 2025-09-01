All three of them have glazed eyes.

Instead of finding time to rest, they worked all weekend on paperwork, tested the ADL links for their witnesses who couldn’t get to Canberra, and then had to move out of their Airbnb and find another.



But the one they found reeked so badly of chemicals they couldn’t stay there, so another five hours were lost looking for a new place to stay.

Finally, they had to prepare their appeal, where they were attempting to challenge the jurisdiction of the court and the AFP.

Their argument is that Parliament House is not part of the Australian Capital Territory but rather a key part of the Parliamentary Triangle.

According to Grok, this triangle reflects Walter Burley Griffin’s vision of a planned capital, with the Parliamentary Triangle symbolizing the heart of Australia’s democratic and cultural life, and it also has its own jurisdiction.

The trouble is, while they do have their own AFP officers, they don’t have enough to police a significant protest, so they must bring in more officers from the ACT’s ranks. To do this, they have to leave a paper trail, documenting how they granted these borrowed officers the lawful authority to enact their duties within the triangle.

The question is, did they complete this paperwork, or have they, over time, neglected to adhere to this process simply because it’s never been challenged?

If the police didn’t have official authority, then the case should be thrown out.

Yesterday afternoon, they argued this in another court session, and the judge is due to hand down their ruling this morning before the entire jury is taken on a tour to see the famous black truck.

But why does Paul own this big black truck?

After securing a small payout from a car accident that left him with an acquired head injury, Paul purchased an old fire truck and spent a year transforming it into the truck we met at EPIC.



His plan was to get off sickness benefits, which he’d been on since the accident, and hire out the truck for marketing events and as a prop in movies.

Now it resides in an ACT police lockup.

Yesterday, several witnesses for the defence were heard, and all of them painted Paul as a gentle man who went out of his way to help people.

One truck driver, who, for a time, helped Paul drive the truck from Kempsey, recounted how many times they stopped to help other people whose cars had broken down -people who were also part of the convoy to Canberra.



Paul was so used to helping stranded motorists that he carried a collection of witches’ hats, the necessary tools, and some yellow vests.



Another witness spoke about how, on the trip down, they’d followed the truck because it was so easy to see, and whenever they stopped, it drew a crowd.



With Freedom written on the side of it, the closer it came to Canberra, the more it became seen as the people’s truck.

This witness also recalled how, at the protest, she’d been on the passenger side of the truck when the door opened, and Paul fell out into her arms.

He was covered in glass from where the police had smashed his window and pepper spray that another officer had sprayed into the cabin.

“They didn’t even ask me to stop,” she claimed Paul said. She went on to say that Paul, despite what just happened was incredibly calm and matter-of-fact.

Paul didn’t know it then, but he also had glass in his eyes.

Another witness explained why he was there.

He was protesting against the mandates. He told us how the crowd was filled with doctors, nurses, teachers, and, like him, landscapers.

From his perspective, the truck was moving so slowly that he didn’t feel threatened by it in any way. Rather, like a previous witness, he claimed the truck became a symbol for us - our Trojan Horse.

Paul has five charges to contest, the most serious of which is that he knowingly or recklessly drove at police.

To date, the video footage presented by the prosecution doesn’t show this recklessness. And in court, despite self-representing and having numerous small things constantly go wrong, Paul has maintained a calm and polite manner.

But these are our views, those of a handful of observers. The jury is another audience, and here-in, lies the rub.

When we were all in Canberra, we were peaceful and joyful, but to many Canberrans, we were an invading force of selfish anti-vaxxers who refused to wear masks.

Beyond the facts, will the filter through which these jurors view Paul be the weight that tilts the scales of justice one way or another?

Paul is facing up to 15 years for the most serious charge and up to five years for each of the other charges.

For three years now, Paul has been waiting for this case, hoping to clear his name and get his truck back. But if the brothers and their friend fail, then this young man who drove to Canberra to participate in what an ABC Four Corners episode called the greatest protest the ACT has ever seen might not be leaving the ACT for a long time.

And if that happens, what does it mean for those who came to Canberra, filled EPIC Park, and agreed that the gathering was a spiritual act?

Does it mean that the promise we created was only momentary, a bright glitch in the grey, gathering clouds of our time? An organically thrown-together beacon of hope whose stubborn flame, if Paul is convicted and incarcerated, and he has resinged himself to being so . . . will be, in our time, quietly doused?

Michel Gray Griffith