Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

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Denmark's Malue and Australia's Dr Paul Oosterhuis are in The Cafe, together . . . Again

Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith's avatar
Michael Gray Griffith
Jul 20, 2026

Malue is a freedom fighter from Denmark. Tonight she's going to give us an update on what's happening to her, the Danish freedom Community and Denmark and Europe in General

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