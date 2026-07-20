Malue is a freedom fighter from Denmark. Tonight she's going to give us an update on what's happening to her, the Danish freedom Community and Denmark and Europe in General
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Denmark's Malue and Australia's Dr Paul Oosterhuis are in The Cafe, together . . . Again
Cafe Locked Out
Jul 20, 2026
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
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