We pulled up in the late afternoon to prepare for the night’s show. The road trains were constantly passing, sounding to the blind like a highway of dinosaurs roaring into the distance that devoured all of their immense diesel power with a crow’s caw.

Despite the time, the sun was pounding down and we were travelling across its anvil.

Kelli found a tree with enough shade to cool Florence, but once parked, I noticed our rear wheels were in mud. Mud thick enough to bog us.

We managed to reverse out of that but then looked around. Everything was bone dry, so where did this mud come from?

That night the storm came racing in during the podcast.

After we’d finished interviewing Li, a pharmacist from Darwin who believes we only have a year or so left to prepare for economic collapse, we brought in the generator and battened down the hatches, but instead of editing or doom-scrolling, we decided to just enjoy the storm.

The thunder and lightning seemed to be passionately arguing with earth, starkly and briefly illuminating the trees and us.

Nearby, a few road trains were parked as their drivers took their momentary rest stops, sleeping in their cabins while their trucks’ Mardi Gras lights twinkled under the storm.

Then the rain hit. Thick, powerful drops pounded the roof as Kelli and I, who had not had a shower all day, stripped off and, despite the parked road trains, we went outside under the leaving thunder and arriving rain we let nature bathe us.

This morning, the once-dry landscape is covered in vast pools of water, and the voices of a few hungry crows have been joined by a choir of frogs.

Where in a desert did nature find so many frogs?

We don’t know?

It’s 7 am. The twelfth of the twelfth, 2025. We are both in our mid to late fifties. Discarded from a society, that was allow itself to be corrupted by fear, we found each other on Goodbye Road, and have discovered that, apart from Florence The Freedom Bus—which we think of like our snail shell, for it is both our home and our office—we are falling in love with something we were previously too busy to notice . . . Our country.

