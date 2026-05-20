The Dezi Freeman case is interesting-
Mr Bush the Victoria Police Chief Commissioner states he believes there was no one else on the property however an eye witness tells a very different story.
A few differences in MSM perceived reporting and eye witness events are a little conflicting.
Let us hope that that truth will come to light.
At all times though we are saddened by this tragic event that should never have occurred.
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Dezi Freeman - The Untold Story Part 1: The Eye Witness:
The Cardi Girls And Cafe Locked Out and the Living Free Movement,
May 20, 2026
The Dezi Freeman case is interesting-
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