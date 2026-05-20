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Dezi Freeman - The Untold Story Part 1: The Eye Witness:

The Cardi Girls And Cafe Locked Out and the Living Free Movement,
Michael Gray Griffith's avatar
Michael Gray Griffith
May 20, 2026

The Dezi Freeman case is interesting-
Mr Bush the Victoria Police Chief Commissioner states he believes there was no one else on the property however an eye witness tells a very different story.

A few differences in MSM perceived reporting and eye witness events are a little conflicting.

Let us hope that that truth will come to light.

At all times though we are saddened by this tragic event that should never have occurred.

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