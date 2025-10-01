Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

Did you know your brain has its own Cleaning System? Li, the People's Pharmacist

Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith
Oct 01, 2025
Transcript

This week the Li, The People’s Pharmacist will cover the Brain’s waste clearance system.

Didn’t know you had one of those, did yah?

All his slide are attached too.

Long COVID induced stagnant brain, Aging & Neurodegeneration

Sleep Stages & Clearance

Alcohol’s J-Curve

Nutrition & Lifestyle for Restorative Sleep

For more info from Li go here Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/kyndart

