Did you know your brain has its own Cleaning System? Li, the People's Pharmacist

This week the Li, The People’s Pharmacist will cover the Brain’s waste clearance system.

Didn’t know you had one of those, did yah?

All his slide are attached too.

Long COVID induced stagnant brain, Aging & Neurodegeneration

Sleep Stages & Clearance

Alcohol’s J-Curve

Nutrition & Lifestyle for Restorative Sleep

For more info from Li go here Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/kyndart

The Alternative History to MSN’s coverage of the covid years.

Goodbye Road.

A compelling collection of essays from Michael Gray Griffith, the founder of Cafe Locked Out.

$49.00

“Goodbye Road is an utterly compelling collection of essays from the founder of Cafe Locked Out.”

~John Stapleton, Publisher.

PLEASE LET US KNOW IF YOU WOULD LIKE A SIGNED COPY

A Sense of Place Publishing

Check out all their great titles.