DIE LAUGHING _ _ _ Join Fred Pawle and John Stapleton in the Cafe

Sunday 17 May, 2026.

We sit down with Fred Pawle, one of Australian journalism’s great characters, to discuss his recently updated book Die Laughing: The Wild Life of Bill Leak.

Though an ill-fit in corporate journalism, Pawle worked at The Australian for many years as a reporter and feature writer, alongside Bill Leak, the paper’s cartoonist.

Leak was often called the most talented Australian artist never to win the Archibald Prize, while Pawle diplomatically describes his years at Murdoch’s News Limited as “formative” — one of the politest things anyone has ever said about their time at News.

His renowned biography of Bill Leak, who was truly one of the funniest men alive, is being reissued.

Much loved, Bill Leak was a razor-sharp satirist whose pen captured the absurdities and truths of Australian life for decades. He left an indelible mark on the nation’s cultural and political landscape. From his early days honing his craft to his later battles against institutional censorship, Leak’s story is one of fearless creativity and unapologetic honesty.

The book delves into what shaped Leak – from his love of jazz and classical piano, his travels through Europe’s art galleries, to the personal and professional forces that turned him into a lightning rod for debate. Dragging him through the mud over accusations of racism, the Australian Human Rights Commission made his final years hell. The inexcusable bastardy of bureaucrats, safe on their high moral ground, was a peak of politically correct absurdity and an amazing waste of public money.

Pawle’s updated edition offers fresh reflections on why Leak’s commitment to free expression remains vitally relevant in today’s divided Australia.

Cafe Locked Out and A Sense of Place Magazine have built a reputation for thoughtful, no-holds-barred discussions on culture, politics, and the Australian experience. This episode promises to be no different – probing, engaging, and full of the wit and wisdom that Leak himself championed.

Bill Leak was, above all, a fantastically gifted artist. Now, more than ever, Australia needs to celebrate its legends.

To follow Fred Pawle’s work:

SUBSTACK

https://substack.com/@fredpawle

OFFICIAL





https://fredpawle.com/

TO BUY A REVISED EDITION OF DIE LAUGHING:



https://wybornpress.com/

TO READ BILL LEAK’S FINAL SPEECH, DELIVERED TWO DAYS BEFORE HIS UNEXPECTED DEATH

https://asenseofplacemagazine.com/trigger-warning-by-bill-leak-1956-2017/

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John Stapleton

Commissioning Editor

A Sense of Place Publishing

ABN: 8589 215 7567

Emails:

john.stapleton@gmail.com

asenseofplacepublishing@gmail.com

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