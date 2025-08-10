Dr Bruce Paix and Dr Paul Ooserhuis join Michael Gray Griffith in the Cafe this evening

Welcome to Cafe Locked Out; where for the past 5 years, Michael Gray Griffith has bought you guests from all over Australia and across the globe.



Tonight, we welcome two esteemed Doctors; anesthetist Dr Bruce Paix who served our country overseas and during a peaceful protest in Canberra, was jailed and put in solitary confinement for 6 days. And Dr Paul Oosterhuis who was the first Australian Doctor to be deregistered for expressing his concerns around the mrna injections - and the first Doctor in Australia to win back his registration through the Supreme Court.

The Doctors are joining us this evening to discuss recent and upcoming changes to our way of life; these are the conversations main stream media aren't brave enough to have - and they affect us all.

The Magnolia Tree

By Michael Gray Griffith



Starring

Carla Bonner, Chris Connelly. Rohana



Carla & Rohana Speaking



Where

Red Rock Regional Theatre and Gallery



Painting by Angela Plaziuk



When

23rd August 2pm

& 7.30pm .



Tickets

Trybooking

Tickets https://www.trybooking.com/DDHSP



Synopsis

In the front yard of the family's home stands a Magnolia Tree. It was Mum's favourite. In another time her children would hunt its branches for the elusive singing cicadas. Mum now has Alzheimer's and her children have come together to choose her a nursing home.



This gripping psychological thriller has two endings, and the audience vote for the one powerful end they want to see.

This ingenious script shocks and confounds. We're privy to family secrets, fractured relationships and confessions. Personal boundaries are crossed leaving the three siblings with an impossible bind.



