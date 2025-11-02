Cafe Locked Out

Dr Charlie Teo and Dr Paul Oosterhuis — Together

How did we reach a point where two esteemed doctors, who have serious doubts about certain medications, are not listened to but attacked?
Doesn’t it make sense, from a critical thinking point of view, to listen to their questions and consider whether they might have a point?

Perhaps we could have an open debate and try to determine whether the truth lies somewhere between the marketing statements and these doubts.

Well, tonight these two giants will discuss our medical system, among other topics.
If you’d like to revisit a time when doctors were truly autonomous, why not tune in?

