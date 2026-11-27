join us as we have an update on what’s happening in Canada, as they too continue to persecute those Doctors who challenged the narrative

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Dr. Chris Shoemaker, MD, CCFP

Dr. Chris Shoemaker is a Canadian comprehensive family physician with more than 45 years of clinical experience in emergency medicine, hospitalist care, and family practice across Ontario and British Columbia. He also served military families on Canadian Forces bases and, from 2020 to 2022, provided front-line care at the West Ottawa COVID Care Clinic as part of the Eastern Ontario response team.

After carefully reviewing emerging data, he became a leading advocate for early treatment options, informed consent, and open scientific debate. He spoke at the 2022 Truckers’ Convoy in Ottawa and has continued to raise concerns about the safety of mRNA COVID-19 injections—particularly for children—while highlighting risks related to myocarditis, excess mortality, fertility, and cancer. These public positions led to the suspension and eventual loss of his medical licence by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario.

In recent years he has given testimony to Canada’s National Citizens Inquiry, contributed to independent documentaries and interviews, and written and spoken widely on medical ethics and the long-term consequences of pandemic policies. Despite significant personal and professional cost, Dr. Shoemaker remains dedicated to protecting children and adults, restoring trust in medicine, and ensuring that open scientific inquiry and patient safety come first.

See him here on X https://x.com/CShoemakerMD