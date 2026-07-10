Dr Dooley: Who is AHPRA, and why do they rule our Doctors, and WHO controls them?

Dr Dooley, from New Zealand, came on the Epic Podcast and told us that somewhere in the USA is a small building from which the APHRA’s of the world, which means all your doctors, are controlled.

Is he right?

Let’s hear him out and decide.

Bruce Ross Dooley MD MS

Bruce has been practicing Functional (CAM, Integrative) Medicine since 1990. Prior to that, at the age of 28 and as an Emergency Medicine physician, he opened two minor emergency centres, one in Park City, Utah and the other in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Bruce then went on to open a total of four Integrative centres in Florida featuring EDTA Chelation therapy. During that period, he also founded two international companies: Marine Medical which outfitted and trained Yacht crews, and MercOut International for the testing and treating of mercury poisoning. He travelled globally training physicians on the the importance of considering, testing, and treating mercury toxicity using the 30-day oral MercOut program he created.

In the mid 90’s Bruce ran into opposition from the Florida Board of Medicine over his advocating EDTA Chelation Therapy for arterial disease. As a result of this battle and his being on the Board of the American College for the Advancement of Medicine (ACAM) , a 1,200-strong CAM physician organization, he learned about the 110-year-old Federation of State Medical Boards. Attending two of FSMB’s annual meetings “undercover” in 1998 and 1999, he then gave testimony in Washington DC before the 2001 Clinton White House Commission on CAM and revealed FSMB’s massive control over the U.S. Medical Boards and their efforts to wipe out CAM and other natural therapies.

Bruce received his B.S at St. Joseph’s University (Philadelphia), his M.S. in Immunology at Villanova University (Pennsylvania), and his M.D. at Thomas Jefferson Medical College (Philadelphia). He has active medical licensure in Hawaii, Florida, and New Zealand. Presently he lives in Golden Bay, NZ with his wife Inna and daughter Kyra and sees patients as a private consultant.

Back in the day 30 or so years ago if a doctor had no clue what was wrong with a person they would say that person most likely had a virus. It was like it gave the doctor something to say so they seemed all smart and knowing. The thing is that doctor had not a damned clue and in many cases they would prescribe some antibiotic. They were clueless and the virus BS was a get out of jail card. Only those who experienced this will see the common thread in so called medicine. When getting no answers the smart ones saw straight through that white coat and we went towards the alternative medicine field and that is where we got more answers than any doctor could ever give. It made the doctors only useful in cases where we needed to get access to their equipment like an xray for a fractured bone. We got advice on how to keep our body healthy, doctors certainly don’t do that. They are not taught how to keep the body healthy and well. The doctors are simply drug pushers only.