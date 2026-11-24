Dr Duncan Syme graduated from Monash University in 1987 and practised for more than 34 years in the UK and Australia, gaining his GP fellowship in 1997. For a decade he worked as a consultant in a major public hospital’s Hospital in the Home program, developing a specialist interest in complex wound management. He led a funded randomised controlled trial on a wound-healing device as principal investigator, gaining hands-on experience in clinical trial design, ethics approval, low-risk ethics committee review, and pharmacovigilance.

In more recent years his focus has shifted toward advocacy. He has served in a leadership role with the Australian Medical Professionals’ Society (AMPS), spoken at public events, and contributed commentary on medical regulation. Following a 2022 suspension by AHPRA related to COVID-19 vaccine exemption letters, conditions remain on his registration (affirmed by VCAT in late 2024). He has not returned to unrestricted clinical practice.

Tonight’s conversation covers the AMPS Call for an Independent Parliamentary Inquiry into AHPRA —

https://www.amps.asn.au/ahpra-inquiry-petition