Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Dr George Fareed and Dr Paul Oosterhuis on the breakthroughs with Turbo-Cancer Treatment

Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith's avatar
Michael Gray Griffith
Apr 23, 2026

Dr. George Fareed is a Harvard Medical School graduate (1970) with a background in virology from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and faculty positions at Harvard and UCLA. After decades in academic research and biotechnology, he returned to family medicine in underserved Imperial Valley, California (Brawley/El Centro area).

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he and Dr. Brian Tyson treated thousands of patients using early outpatient multidrug protocols. They co-authored the book Overcoming the COVID-19 Darkness: How Two Doctors Successfully Treated 7000 Patients. Dr. Fareed testified before the U.S. Senate in November 2020 on early ambulatory treatment.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cafe Locked Down · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture