Dr George Fareed and Dr Paul Oosterhuis on the breakthroughs with Turbo-Cancer Treatment

Dr. George Fareed is a Harvard Medical School graduate (1970) with a background in virology from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and faculty positions at Harvard and UCLA. After decades in academic research and biotechnology, he returned to family medicine in underserved Imperial Valley, California (Brawley/El Centro area).



During the COVID-19 pandemic, he and Dr. Brian Tyson treated thousands of patients using early outpatient multidrug protocols. They co-authored the book Overcoming the COVID-19 Darkness: How Two Doctors Successfully Treated 7000 Patients. Dr. Fareed testified before the U.S. Senate in November 2020 on early ambulatory treatment.