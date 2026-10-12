Dr Melissa Costin Joins Us In The Cafe.sm

Going through old hard drives full of interviews we came across one we had overlooked. It was an interview with a Doctor in Brisbane who was a supporter of Dr William Bay.

Dr Melissa Costin has struggled being a doctor, for she went to the art of medicine because her grades were there, and she wanted to save lives. But the reality of the health system challenged this.

Since then she has taken various medical journeys from a cannabis doctor to working with the first openly Gay Doctor, and more.

So prepare yourself for her unique journey as she shares her stories with Dr Oosterhuis and us.