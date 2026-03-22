Dr. Paul Oosterhuis has been in the trenches right from the beginning. Tonight, he joins me to discuss the turning of the tide—a shift that’s crystal clear in Pauline Hanson’s and One Nation’s strong showing in the South Australian election.
But that’s not the only massive force at play shaping our future—there are other huge developments competing to de…
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Dr Paul and Me in the Cafe at the turn of the tide.
Cafe Locked Out
Mar 22, 2026
∙ Paid
Dr. Paul Oosterhuis has been in the trenches right from the beginning. Tonight, he joins me to discuss the turning of the tide—a shift that’s crystal clear in Pauline Hanson’s and One Nation’s strong showing in the South Australian election.
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