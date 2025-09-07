Dr Paul Oosterhuis breaks down RFK's Senate testimony

RFK Jr. EXPOSES CDC COVER-UP:

"Robert F Kennedy Jr reveals that CDC Chiefs have been ordering scientists to DESTROY DATA for decades showing vaccines cause autism, then publish false findings

READ THAT AGAIN

RFK Jr. “I'll just tell you one example, and I could sit here and give you THOUSANDS. But in 2002, CDC did an internal study of Atlanta Fulton County, Georgia children, and looked at children who got the MMR vaccine on time and compared those to kids who got them later.

So in other words, kids who got them before 36 months and kids who got them afterward. The data from that study A study showed that black boys who got the vaccine on time had a 260% greater chance of getting an autism diagnosis than children who waited.

The chief scientist on that, Dr. William Thompson, the senior vaccine safety scientist at CDC, was ordered to come into a room with four other co-authors by his boss, Frank DeStefano, who's the head of the Immunization Safety Branch, and ordered to destroy data. And then they published it without that fact.”

