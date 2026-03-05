Dr Phillip Altman and Dr Paul Oosterhuis are in the Cafe

Dr. Phillip Altman, an Australian pharmacologist with over 40 years of experience in clinical trials and pharmaceutical regulatory affairs (holding qualifications BPharm(Hons), MSc, PhD), continues to be a prominent independent voice on drug safety, particularly regarding COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

Currently, Altman operates as a consultant and commentator, maintaining an active Substack newsletter @phillipaltman; where he publishes detailed analyses and critiques of vaccine-related data, regulatory processes, and public health policies.

His recent work focuses on alleged harms from mRNA COVID-19 shots, including claims of them being “the most harmful vaccine ever administered,” links to rising cancer rates through mechanisms like chronic inflammation and immunosuppression from spike protein exposure, and criticisms of how authorities have handled safety evidence.

In early 2026 posts, he highlighted a “massive rise of cancers” potentially tied to vaccination effects, referencing interviews with oncologists like Prof. Angus Dalgleish.

He has also announced events such as “The Vaccination Conversation 2026,” suggesting ongoing advocacy and discussions around vaccine policy. Altman has accused Australian government bodies of hiding, manipulating, or destroying evidence of vaccine harms, describing a “collapse of drug regulation” and calling for mRNA products to be withdrawn from the market immediately due to safety concerns.

His commentary extends to broader issues like human rights impacts during the pandemic and opposition to misinformation legislation.

Active on X @Phillip_Altman4, he shares these views, often reposting or linking to his Substack articles.

While retired from formal industry roles, Altman’s current efforts center on independent research dissemination, public education, and challenging mainstream narratives on COVID-19 interventions through writing, interviews, and event participation.

Michael Gray Griffith’s Goodbye Road: Australia’s Broken Heartlands is not a conventional novel but a raw, riveting odyssey of essays and stories that reads like a modern epic of resistance. Spanning 292 pages, it chronicles the author’s transformation from artist to de facto leader of Australia’s freedom movement during the COVID tyranny of 2020–2025.

Griffith, founder of the Café Locked Out collective, weaves personal memoir with eyewitness testimony, creating a powerful testament to courage in the face of state overreach.

The opening chapter, “The Day They Shot Matt Lawson,” is visceral and unforgettable. Griffith’s account of the 2021 Melbourne protest—pepper spray burning his eyes, rubber bullets flying, strangers becoming brothers—sets the tone for the entire book.

What follows is a cross-country pilgrimage: the Deplorables Epic Road Trip, the Siege of the Shrine, encounters with persecuted doctors, nurses, truckers, and “scrub bulls” of Mildura. Each essay pulses with Griffith’s signature blend of spiritual fire and street-level honesty. He doesn’t just report; he feels the heartbreak of a nation that turned on its own.

Griffith’s prose soars when he speaks of the “Australian Spirit”—that stubborn refusal to bow—and crashes when he confronts betrayal by media, government, and even friends. The Facebook ban, PayPal shutdown, and relentless censorship are worn as badges of honour. Yet the book never descends into bitterness; instead, it offers hope through stories of resurrection (his own triple bypass becomes an Easter miracle) and quiet acts of defiance.

At its core, Goodbye Road is a love letter to the ostracised, the “orphans” who refused the jab, the mandates, the lies. It stands as essential reading for anyone who wants to understand how Australia briefly lost—and is still fighting to reclaim—its soul. Passionate, poetic, and unflinchingly truthful, this book is both historical document and spiritual manifesto. In an age of forgetting, Griffith refuses to let the truth be buried

Personal Signed Copies available here https://cafelockedout.com/product/goodbye-road-michael/