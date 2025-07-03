Earthwormwoman _44 Ege Activator of Empowerment and Healing_ (1)

Healing isn’t a glow-up. Sometimes, it’s a breakdown.

Sometimes, it’s a hospital bed, wondering if your body can keep up with your spirit." These are Ege's words. Some may have met her in Epic with her young daughter back in Australia. Ege, currently in, Berlin her hometown runs healing workshops and has recently been dealing with breast cancer.

Her words

My prayers of re-birth.

Breast cancer didn’t just shake my world—

it dismantled the parts of me I had built out of survival.

The performer.

The good girl.

The strong one.

The one who didn’t ask for help because she didn’t want to burden anyone,

and because she wanted to prove others that she can do it �

But…

Cancer brought me to the edge of myself—and then asked me to leap.

Not into fear, but into my truth.

Into the deepest surrender I’ve ever known.

Moments when the pain was more than physical—it reached into the parts of me that still doubted my worth, that questioned whether I was allowed to take up space when I wasn’t “holding it all together.”