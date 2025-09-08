earthwormwoman _54 live with the passionate Doc Of Detox

Meet Dr Darrell Wolfe. A self-proclaimed master of constantly doing, all the while being incredibly productive and often, at a high speed and with positive energy. But why? Because it’s necessary! Darrell is passionate about educating people. Getting people to change their bad habits or even more, take control of their health!!

Myself, I’ve always been interested in preventative rather than getting sick and then looking for a cure or being strapped to a life of medication so I can relate, I hear what he is saying and love his energy.

He and his wife, Lorie travel the world where he trains others in his techniques and takes workshops. One of his many, REVERSE THE IRREVERSIBLE - Free Yourself, Family, and Clients From The Sick-Care System With The World’s Most Powerful Bodywork - Wolfe Non-Surgical Certified, www.DocOfDetox.com