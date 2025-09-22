earthwormwoman _57 Let_s talk about us _Women__

There are sisters and there are our “sisters” ones that we have connected with over the last 5 years and some of we have never even met. Jess Scarlet is one of those.

I have been following her brave voice from very early on and she posted something recently, about Women and “how we are” feeling in this current chaos. I think there is the greatest unification of Women right now. This is our Warrior time more than ever.

A quote from Jess’s page… “Walk with medicine women, mystics, artists, creatives and story tellers. The intellects, the star gazers. Walk with Women whose mission is to heal herself, and Mother Earth. Walk with Women who care about things like kindness, integrity, compassion, and expansion. Walk with Women who are breaking generational curses and shifting Ancestral Karma. Walk with Women who get it, and get you”

If you want to support earthwormwoman there are two ways to do that thanks to my amazingly supportive small business partners.

Maddalena at Intimate Duet and Denise at Hempflower

Purchase your skin care and exquisite face and body serums through Intimate Duet and a small % of your sales will come to earthwormwoman. Email intimateduet@gmail.com

Purchase all kinds of Hemp Flower products including oils, pain relief balm and deodorant from Denise. New members receive 10% off if you mention earthwormwoman hempflower.com.au

You can also support this page by Purchasing through grassesoflife.com and add the code earthhwormwoman25 you receive a 10% discount and I receive a small % of all sales through my podcast

Or contact me at theearthwormwoman@gmail.com

https://www.youtube.com/@earthwormwoman