So the other night, just before we went live with a podcast, Eden sent me a text.

Eden Before the Jabs

I’d interviewed her once before. She was a cardiac nurse whose career ended with the second Pfizer jab that she was mandated to take, leaving her with significant heart and neurological damage that have kept her bedridden for years.

But this call wasn’t about her health—it was about homelessness. The crisis accommodation she was staying in would no longer be funded, meaning come the morning she would be living in her car.

Eden After.

The recording of the entire phone call is here.

She must have felt so alone, discarded by our Government—who forced her to take it—and by our community.

But because I had interviewed her once before, she reached out, desperate for help.

That previous interview is here.

The next morning, I put up a post that went viral in our circles, and the community responded in force.

Someone offered her a house that was just sitting vacant on the Gold Coast, another offered to fly her to Perth where she could live in their house rent-free for four months (a fly-in fly-out miner who claimed he was rarely there). We even had someone contact us from Texas offering her a Winnebago she could park on his farm.

There were other offers for donations, medical help, and just an ear to listen.

This is mainly the so-called ‘anti-vaxxer’ community reaching out to help a vaccine-injured person whose injuries the Government refuses to acknowledge. And yet they call us a threat to the community.

Rant update

Here is her GiveSendGo fundraiser if you’d like to help Eden too: https://givesendgo.com/GN8B2.

Michael Gray Griffith