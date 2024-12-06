

I hear many in the freedom movement lament that we are not aligned, and that unless we come together, there is no hope.

Respectfully, I don’t agree, and here’s why.

First, if we have one leader, that leader is too easy to compromise. They can be arrested for any reason or coerced in many ways. If they are removed, how long before we run out of candidates?

Additionally, there is an ever-growing snobbery within the movement, as often happens with humans. This sadly betrays the egalitarian joy of Epic, preventing great ideas from being effectively shared and implemented.

Some groups believe that if we look like those who ostracized us, if we talk like them, and nicely point out that they may have unintentionally overlooked minor points (like these jabs having issues), we can make progress. But these issues are serious.

This is a noble pursuit, but it doesn’t work with bullies. In America, it’s called the "Uncle Tom" approach.

Look at the work of our senators. No matter how on point their questioning is, those they question easily slip off the hook. If they do get snagged, the chair will shut the hearing down.

Why?

In pre-war Germany, no matter how articulate Jewish intellectuals were, discrimination was already in place, and the truth became the property of those with the weapons.

After the war, a Black American soldier—a war hero—returned to his town in the deep South and was murdered for acting like an equal.

The truth is, those who refused the vaccine, or further vaccines, are still seen as anti-vaxxers, conspiracy theorists—whatever they want to call us. Even the PM has used that term.

This is intentional. It’s not personal, it’s cultural business. They want those who have already complied to know there is no future with dissent, even if the dissenters possess the truth.

For four years, we have laid siege to the Castle of Truth, which they took over early in the pandemic. Finally, we conquered it, only to discover it had long been abandoned.

When it comes to survival now, many believe the truth is dangerous. If they utter it in the workplace, they could lose their job, their house, and more.

The memo was clear: the truth will not feed your children; it will not see you prosper.

We have a doctor who has valiantly defended the truth, and his reward is now working for Uber Eats to survive. I’ve personally interviewed numerous highly qualified nurses who are now low-paid cleaners.

This is not an accident. It’s an effective way to control a community.

8:32 - The truth shall set you free... but only if you wish to be free. And what is freedom? Freedom to be a leper? To be poor? Here, inside these questions, are the clues.

“For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world and forfeits his soul?”

I would argue that we are the wealthy ones, for our souls are still our own. Perhaps we should start marketing this.

Anyway, back to the point. I suggest the way forward isn’t to try to have our bullies welcome us back into their fold, but rather to embrace our undersold strengths and market to the persecuted a true alternative value system that could become the foundation for a future better suited to nurturing human beings.

Our greatest quality is not just seeing the propaganda for what it is, like many did, but having the moral fortitude to challenge it.

After four years, it’s clear that our tribe of individuals has a core strength built on everything that is good—integrity, empathy, resilience, faith, and more.

The question is, then, what are we going to do with all that strength?

One thing is clear: we are not going to return to following things we don’t believe in.

This is why we have division.

Instead, we offer people a choice. If you are someone who believes in the head-on approach—no prisoners taken—there are groups (tribes) that will welcome you.

If you are into peace and love, there are groups (tribes) that will welcome you.

Think of us as mountain climbing groups trying to conquer the mountain of liberty, each of us taking different paths. Who knows now who is taking the correct route? And the closer we get to the summit, the closer we’ll grow organically, because the higher you go, the less space there is.

Smaller groups can also test new ideas faster. They are free to innovate and harder to infiltrate. Anyone who doesn’t think those who wish us ill wouldn’t try to infiltrate our groups has rocks in their head.

In fact, I would advise you all to be very wary of anyone in a position of power who tries to suppress the spread of ideas or who encourages division.

The other issue I hear a lot is that the problem is ego. Everyone has a better idea of what will work than everyone else.

I would argue that the problem is not ego—ego is a great asset. The problem, as I see it, is respect.

The Epic gathering allowed many to see that within the great community was a hidden tribe of people who valued their liberty. Since then, that great tribe has dispersed into smaller tribes. Many, who are still active to varying degrees, have joined one or two—or a few—of these tribes.

And they are tribes.

Dave Guru is the face of his tribe. Hoody and Larter are the faces of another. My Place is not only a tribe, but also constructed of small tribes.

Aligning these tribes makes sense and should be pursued, but not in the way it has been done, where a few people—who clearly believe their way is the correct way—use our numbers to make it look like we are one great force, then exclude us because we are too extreme for them, or too whatever.

I believe that if the goal is unity, the way to achieve it is by approaching each tribe with the respect their courage under four years of fire demands.

Approaching any of these tribes with an email stating that the new board has been sworn in, and that as soon as it is finalized, we will introduce you to your new leaders, is doomed to fail. At its base, it demands submission. Essentially, that statement decrees: "We are your new generals, and while we love your work, soldiers, we’ll take it from here, because we know better than you. Oh, and by the way, can you share our announcements and our fundraising links?"

Respect is the way to bring us together.

No council should be formed unless the separate tribes have a say in who will be on it, and how new members will be elected.

Despite our differences, we are already deeply aligned. And since we have survived years of disrespect from the other side, including from our loved ones, I state again: the only glue that will unite us is respect.

Michael Gray Griffith

Cafe Locked Out