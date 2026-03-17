Episode _1 Stories from _ for those never to be forgotten

WARNING this podcast contains discussion around suicide and bad mental health.

I am very interested in the person beneath the person so I have decided to document and hear from those who are considered to be “survivors”

In society there are so many who are either silently struggling, shallowly integrated into life, others who are alone and silenced or those living in their own shame and told “best to move on”. And there are those who have struggled and had huge obstacles and tragedies in their lives, and they have tried to leave, but they are still here.

Pete is one of these and today we hear his story. Pete, is a musician , a poet, a survivor! He has a monumental story to tell, and he is positive and generous and has agreed to give me his time between caring full time for his Mum.