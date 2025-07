George Kesic is now a Veteran Activist. Outspoken in a time of silence, upbeat in a time of despair, driven and hopeful in a time of disillusionment, he has become a force of nature.



But after all he’s lost, and like many of us, he has lost a lot, what drives him on?

Well, I asked him and this interview is his reply.

Find him here

Website https://www.georgekesic.com/home-page40526828

facebook https://www.facebook.com/gkrav.kmg

Flo Self Defense https://www.facebook.com/flowsda