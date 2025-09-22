“Faith is the foundation of my life”- MGG welcomes Fina to the Cafe

My name is Fina Toscano. I am first and foremost a follower of Jesus Christ, a devoted wife, and a blessed mother of three. My faith is the foundation of my life, guiding the way I love, serve, and care for others.

Having buried 3 family members when I was just 4 years old instilled in me the compassion truly needed to comfort those who likewise are going through pain. There's a saying: whatever moves or hurts you deeply, you were born to fix it.

So I quit my banking job and served as a nurse, a calling I pursued out of a deep desire to care for people in their most vulnerable moments and to bring compassion and healing where it was most needed. Nursing was never just a job to me—it was a ministry of love, service, and dignity. Unfortunately, I lost my position during the vaccine mandates.

Today, I continue my passion helping people regain their health the natural way, educating people that health is produced locally and teaching people to take responsibility for their own health because it’s much easier to protect your health now than to try to regain it after you’ve lost it.

