Follow my journey!
Making the ( what seems) Impossible, Possible- a feature film around the topic of suicide.I have recorded where I am on this journey, which is creating a story board of how I see this as a film.
Me talking about where I am now with Marooned.
I am also after Sponsors. Businesses or just donors.
Here is the Cultural Fund where you can help. Or if you know of someone who has either been affected or would like to support such a project.
All donations over $2 are tax deductible.
If you would like to discuss the Sponsorship option. Please email me for the package,
Maroonedfeaturefilm@gmail.com
So Many thanks to those who are offering their support and are helping me with this huge undertaking!
Much love
Rohana