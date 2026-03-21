Me talking about where I am now with Marooned.

0:00 -12:33

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I am also after Sponsors. Businesses or just donors.

Here is the Cultural Fund where you can help. Or if you know of someone who has either been affected or would like to support such a project.

All donations over $2 are tax deductible.

Australian Cultural Fund

If you would like to discuss the Sponsorship option. Please email me for the package,

Maroonedfeaturefilm@gmail.com

So Many thanks to those who are offering their support and are helping me with this huge undertaking!

Much love

Rohana