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Former Pfizer chief toxicologist Helmut Sterz, is in the Cafe

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Michael Gray Griffith's avatar
Michael Gray Griffith

Former Pfizer chief toxicologist Helmut Sterz presents a critical examination of the development, approval, and global rollout of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines—particularly those produced by Pfizer/BioNTech. His book; ‘The Vaccine Mafia’ details the failure of pharmaceutical companies, regulatory authorities, politicians, and international organizations to follow established scientific and ethical standards during the pandemic.

Drawing on the author’s decades of experience in pharmaceutical toxicology, Sterz reveals the many ways the vaccines’ inadequate or omitted preclinical safety testing put the world’s population at risk.

Buy the book via Amazon here https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648212727?lv=shuf&channelId=1&plpRedirect=mhFallback

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