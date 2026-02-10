Four interviews from Port Lincoln

Walking Museums: At 10 years old I was driving tractors

Jo and Pam are from Port Lincoln. And they were born during the war years and grew up on a farm. Here they share their stories of what their life was like, then.

Is this same grit in us now?

Brett first approached Kelli, and his stories left her visibly shaken. We then asked if he would do an interview. At first he was concerned—being from a small town—but he was also driven to speak out.

On a lighter note, I felt he looked remarkably similar to the legendary Dr Paul Oosterhuis.

Dan Noel was once a committed special constable for the NSWs police force, but now he lives permanently on the road, and refers to himself as a Covid Refugee,

The Bridge Builder

All these interviews were recorded in the one day.

Ngahuia was the last. Triple Jabbed she wanted to talk about healing divides.

Cafe Locked Out is entirely listener-supported. We can’t hold the line without you.

We don’t receive government grants, and we don’t have corporate sponsors — we like it that way. It means you’re free to speak your truth with us. Staying independent comes with real costs. If you value these conversations and the platform, please consider supporting us today. There are two ways you can help:\