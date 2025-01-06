FOX

In a bid to look for new and or unique was to fund the work of Cafe Locked Out, we are publishing this novel of Michael’s in a series.

This part is free, others will be by subscription for those who are interested.

The stars became eyes, and the eyes became foxes. Emerging, blinking, they stared down and studied the dark-kept streets with a predator’s patience. Each brooding shadow bred a fox. Waves, sculpting abandoned beaches, watched foxes, full of light, running alone along wind-haunted sands, scattering startled seagulls from sleep. Meanwhile, further inland, farm dogs regretted their chains, backing growling into makeshift kennels, as past foxes slipped from the swamping dark to taunt them with the light of the dead.

In the suburbs, too, they woke. Pouring from their streetlight lairs to slip, shadowless, through carless roads, terrifying cats onto their owner’s beds. There, curled tight, they'd listen to their sister strays caterwaul with fear. A crying cat-fear that measured their progress as less than formed—bold and silent, they prowled all the slumbering bowels of man.

1

Mother’s womb, life full, ruptured. She yelped again to the break; a wail that clung to the scrubs leaf rotting breath as the cubs, brunted from their liquid cell by time, poured consecutively free. With a slurp they slid over her blood drenched thigh to collide upon the dirt where from a gathering of whimpering and afterbirth they punched the air with ineffective paws and squeaked of fear, pain and confusion.

Mother, muscles like water, rose, bone stiff and exhausted to sniff the squirming parcels of life. They were hairless, frightened and steam was rising from their womb-coated skin. They smelt of salt, her, him and themselves. They grasped and bit at the end of her snout, as her hesitant breath chilled their wet slime suits to a pricked bubble skin.

Tenderly, her back brushing the roof to a pollen of dirt, she ate them clean of their bloodied placentas. Tongue caressing the vulnerable pair into life as they groped defenceless in a spillage of womb blood.

With each stroking lick of their fur less pink, she simultaneously imprinted her flea and fox odour into their naked memories as she scoured nervously for defects . . . There were none.

To the cubs everything was shock, cold and dangerous. The warm liquid security they’d hung in like pickled fruit was gone, draining them to this earthy floor. And although Mother’s odour was centering itself as the landmark, the rest of this blind landscape was wrong.

The world without warning had wrapped them in gas, a freezing burning fragrant gas, choked with the sounds and smells of life that was now penetrating them. Hungry for life, raw air charged down their soaking pipes to kick-start their lungs. But there was more. There was pain. A sharpness where the cord had been. Here, inside fresh quivering skin, below this endeavoring air, an empty, calling need. A discomfort they fought with the only tool they had; crying, crying then more despairing crying. A filling of the stirring den with the ‘ear awful’ pierce of hunger.

Mother, her initial clean finished, her mouth over filled with the salty liquid of their arrival, rolled onto her dusty side and used her jaws to pluck them up from the remaining afterbirth, craning them gently to a swollen teat. To the touch of her skin their crying stopped. Determined they squirmed over her belly as limbs were found and utilized.

In the moon’s dimness they secured their toothless jaws around the wrinkled taps of her milk and drank. A desperate attack upon this hunger within. This first starving difficulty of life. The milk was warm. Their little naked bellies ballooned to the fox nectar and as they filled the cold lost its bite and this bird squawking, insect come, leaf rustling sounds of life and smell drowned in the milk. As too, this blindness, this swallowing black, softened to the sound of Mother’s heart, beating strong and furiously alive from there, where they had just been.

2

To Mother, everything was new. This was her first litter, and the den reeked of birth. Ants, manic on the stench of blood, tumbled scouts into the clawed trenches where she had scraped at the birth pain—a pain already fading into memory. In its evanescence, a completeness devoured her in a smug appetite. A fresh hunger, and all that it consumed, tasted fresh. Everything, in this moment—this soaked birthing moment—had worth. She gazed at them, sucking milk, defying vulnerability with voracious appetites.

Mother, head full of breathing miracles and wonder, returned her gaze to the still-rising moon. A possum maneuvered through the gums overhead, orchestras of insects jammed their physical instruments as they mated, fed, and died in the disheveled undergrowth. Rabbits plied their timorous natures, listening for her while devouring shoots that had shoved the world aside to offer the sky a promised flower. And the birds called—shrieking at the darkness and the fear. Fear, yes, that was still here, lingering stickier than shadows in the clog of trees, whispering with a mouth of leaves and wind, of new births and death.

Constantly aware, Mother retrieved her vision from the outer world to spend the last day’s coins in the lair. It was well-chosen, surrounded on all sides by a thick fortress of dyandra—limb-twisting bushes with spikes nailing down their confused branches—affording her the luxury to sleep.

3

Unfettered by the vision of foxes, the moon continued its crawl to the stars, creating from the park’s canopy of grand tuarts and gums an ocean of leaves and shadows. The dark, tumbling waves rippled toward the four impounding shores of humanity.

On every perimeter of the park, humans farmed sheep and cows. The forest’s thirty square kilometers were a single aerial photograph of how the entire surrounding landscape once lay—a protected fortress of eucalyptus, grass trees, and species of flora and fauna too numerous to list. Over the years, as humans encroached upon the land, the forest had become the area’s solitary link in a chain of national parks.

Other reserves lay around geographic abnormalities—caves and unfarmable hills. A few stretched into the ocean, protecting hidden reefs and their colorful fish menageries. But this park was sheltered behind low rolling hills, an oasis of intermingled green hidden from the flatlands that supported the humans’ city of noise and light. The city that, at night, created its own dome of violet luminescence.

Mother had never seen the metropolis, but on clear nights, she had sat in the landscaped clearings of the park and watched the city’s glow drift off into the night.

4

Towards midnight, Mother woke as a vixen’s ghost found the lair. Ignoring Mother’s growling, the other female came in up to her haunches to inspect the sleeping newborns. Mother tensed at the arrogance. Defiant claws curled into the dirt. Her gums rippled back to reveal her teeth. Still, the ghost ignored her, leaning forward until her illuminated snout all but touched their sleeping skin.

Another ghost slipped in—a male. He passed through the substanceless first, his eyes suspiciously locked on Mother’s, then moved closer to within a touch of the cubs.

Outside, Mother could see the dark lightening to a gathering of ghosts. It had been the same at her birth. The same at her mother’s. Always, birth brought the dead—the seekers, searching for who, who was never to come. Above, in the fox-weary night, the severed spirit trails spun like a freshly crushed snake.

Unaware of the observing spirits, her boys awoke, struggling and whimpering until they attached themselves to one of her essential teats. She let them drink, softly touching their determined bodies with her snout. The light of the lingering ghosts made precious the backwood wounds of her eyes, while fear wrote songs about hunger and death, and used the whole forest to sing.

5

With daylight came the rain—a soft, soaking drizzle that would claim the entire day. It was fortunate. Mother’s throat was caked.

Transferring her deeply sleeping newborns from her warm stomach to the dry dirt floor, smoothed from the combined weight of their sleep, she quietly exited the burrow.

Rain drenched her rouge-red coat, seeping through to her hidden flesh. She began to feel awake, drinking from small, temporary puddles that were collecting everywhere—cool, refreshing, clear.

It was her first day as a mother. Her cubs had already synchronized their feeding to every third hour, sleeping the rest. Fortunately, she was still producing sufficient quantities of milk and felt no urgency to consider tomorrow, except to casually peer through the rain-curtained tuarts and wonder about the availability of prey. It was better to remain with the cubs while they were still so new.

She returned her gaze to the lair’s uneven mouth. It was odd for her to feel connected. Days before had always been drifting transience; now, suddenly, existence revolved around this hole in the ground—this musty den of birth and dirt.

She could smell her boys from here, detect their separate odours. The subtle differences in scent gave each one, despite being formed in her flesh, an individual print.

During the night, when she had been awoken, fatigued by their feeding, she had named them—calling the larger one Dint, and the smaller by the name of his species, Fox. She had forgotten her own name, forgotten her sense of family. For two years now, apart from a brief union with the cubs’ father, she had been a solitary being.

She began fantasizing about never leaving this den, hiding in its warm hold forever, with them preciously asleep in the wild forest of her fur. Heavier rain brought her back.

She studied the pouring clouds out of nothing other than curiosity. Then, thirst quenched, she vigorously shook the rain from her coat before vanishing like a memory herself back into the burrow.

Fox and Dint, in their blind pink bodies, were crawling in the dust, frantically searching for their missing parent. They were frightened by the emptiness—they could sense the abandonment, the hunger. They whimpered in a mixture of excitement and relief at the comfort of her returned touch. As she warmed their heads with her blood-heated breath, they stretched and curled with pleasure.

She began to clean them again, lifting dust, her own shed hair, and shreds of web onto her heat-caressing tongue.

As she finished with Dint, he attached his gummy jaws to one of her lower, drooping teats and drank. The liquid surged with a scrumptious warmth into his blind world of smell—from her, the only scent that mattered.

She was conscious of the drain, as hunger teemed in the rain outside.

6

Here’s your proofread text, keeping your evocative style intact while addressing grammar, flow, and readability issues:

The gunshot sharpened the darkened park into a cuckoo shrike squawking away from the explosion.

Mother’s head shot high, trying to give its rude echo distance. There was no wounded cry. No dog barking—until the night sky literally cracked open with the power of its voice. No second shot. There was only the after-silence and the spooked forest slowly returning to normal. She was on edge for the rest of the night.

HUNGER

7

By the time the rain eased, Mother had gone days without eating. Apart from her stomach bellowing in gurgles and syrupy sounds—often audible outside the burrow—her milk supply was less than her cubs’ appetites.

From the hole’s darkness, she observed morning wake the outside world and roused her still-blind boys with a whimper.

She studied them struggling to draw milk through constant suckling. Their jet-black fur would keep them hidden inside the den’s dark, and their instinctive silence would attract no audible attention. It was their combined odor that concerned her. The air of the surrounding scrub was thick with the stench of fox-birth. It would not take long for a scavenger to discover the parent was hunting.

Regardless, she placed them both in one of the den’s corners and waited until they returned to sleep. It took a while, for they were uncomfortable and anxious. It was mid-morning before she could finally break into the day, stretching herself under the leaf-filtered sun.

The sky was a blue span with a few rebellious clouds. Light leisurely dried the earth. Its touch on her back was nutritious. She improved with its energy. Without time to laze laboriously, she began urinating on the dyandra, pedantically spreading further out, marking every surrounding tree and bush, not satisfied until her urine overpowered the scent of her boys. She knew it was a fragile ruse, but then she had lived her life to the constraints of frailty.

At the fringe of the clearing, she smelled the area once more before, half-satisfied, she powered away. Her nose was a stone, scrounging the earth for the flint of a trail.

Several times it ignited upon the promising scents of small birds and animals, only to peter out after a few more steps. She cursed each dead end and looked back, wondering whether misfortune was an omen—a sign of her cubs in peril, a sign to go home. She’d turn, haunted by the urge to return, until hunger wrenched her empty stomach and pushed her on.

She dug at seemingly bottomless rabbit holes until her claws bled. Leapt at possums smug on the trees’ protruding branches. Tore up the ground’s fallen leaves, scattering branches and empty soft drink cans as she dived for doves, who spirited away, their startled voices alarming the forest to her presence.

With her heart racing, she emerged from the trees, vulnerable and timorous, to stand up against the rubbish bins and inspect their bowels. Each fly-blown gullet was empty. The rain had kept the people away. In summer, she lived solely from these bins, which would be overflowing with half-eaten food. Now, a few hamburger wrappers, damp and wrapped around the bases of trees, showed their lacking.

Starving, she plied her way down the empty barbecues, jumping up on the cold plates to lick the solidified grease. A car approaching had her flying back to the ground, where from the trees she watched it shoot by.

Beneath the far-off sun, clouds advanced in drifting armadas, sculpting and resculpting the sky. In their merging wake, the first hints of darkness followed. And in its approach, visions of her boys’ welfare grew keener. She saw cats slipping in and carrying them off one by one, goannas half in, half out of the burrow, thick tails coiling as they devoured them both. Despite the desperate pleas from her stomach, Mother rose and started back for the burrow.

A single leaf crackling betrayed the lizard. It had tasted her close since the barbecues, but as she rose, fear hissed open its toothless mouth, brandishing its dark blue tongue.

Mother’s startled reactions became faultless. Deftly, she maneuvered in front of the lizard as it tried to scurry away. Blocked, it curled into an arc and hissed.

In a blur, she darted left to right, confusing the ground-hugging creature. Leaping over him as he strained to face her. Short, thick legs clawed the ground to his twisting.

With assurance, she snatched the bob of his tail, flicking him spinning over her back, where he landed awkwardly on the flat of his skull. Upside down as he watched her approach, he struggled to regain his footing before finding himself being lifted into the air.

He died in her jaw’s crush, twisting and jerking until his light departed, falling to the earth like ungraspable rain.

Starving, Mother disregarded the pooling light as it slowly soaked into the soil, called deeper by the draw of its spirit trail.

Gorging, she ate everything bar his rock-hard skull. His nutrients surged into her vitals like sunlight awakening a darkened burrow. Apart from its indigestible head, the lizard completely disappeared.

As she licked up the blood stains she’d let spill on the leaves, she surveyed the area with sight and smell. It was empty of other life bar insects and herself. Alone, she broke and started for the lair. Crossing the human clearing in one thin red sprint, she ran all the way home.

Panting at the edge of their clearing, she paused tentatively. Sniffing its fox-filled atmosphere for an intruder, for death. There was nothing to taste but the dried cloak of her urine.

Edging slowly forward, sniffing all the way, she tensed at the burrow’s entrance, unable through tension to differentiate their smell from her urine. As though passing into a nightmare, she moved into the hole.

Silence and stench.

She shivered slightly, waiting for her eyes to adjust to the lesser light. Dimly, the hidden formed into view. And within its forming, she found them both. They were where she had left them, intercoiled and still fast asleep.

Relaxing, muscles unclenching, her heart's erratic thud eased to a gentler beat. She sniffed softly, tenderly, their black fur. Drank deeply their individual prints until she drunk herself dizzy on their precious smells. Carefully, she began licking the soil off their coats.

They awoke to her caress, whimpering from sleep to struggle toward her outstretched body as the day succumbed to the last of its twilight.

The Spider

8

Dint could not recall the moment his eyes opened. He could not remember being blind, and the only sight that stirred his interest was Mother's dark pink, wrinkled teats. He used his vision to find his favorite and would close his eyes to drink, preferring his personal darkness to savor the nurturing flow.

The first thing Fox saw was a spider—a minute yellow arachnid dangling confidently, despite its own appalling vision, from a single silken thread in the middle of the den.

It had crawled into the burrow after hours of struggling over the ceiling’s dried, chaotic cobwebs, littered with the exoskeletons of long-since-devoured insects, to reach the apex of the den’s inner roof. Totally unaware of its precarious location, it had dropped down on what was to become the integral cord of its entire web.

Fox watched it sway in the few elusive breezes that found their way into the burrow. With each waft, the spider paused, becoming a suspended jewel.

Mesmerized by its saffron color, Fox rose and moved toward it, tripping over Dint, who was asleep waiting for Mother's return. Righting himself, he found the spider had continued its descent.

Opening its eight fragile legs like a miniature upturned flower, it landed on his nose. Unable to differentiate his damp nose from soil, it anchored its cord while it was still landing.

Startled, Fox shook his head, snapping the sticky thread in two. The lower strand draped across his mouth and whiskers. The spider, clinging to its moving floor, was too blind to see Fox wipe his snout with his paw. It fell, broken and upside down, upon the burrow floor.

Excited, Fox sniffed the dirt for his missing toy, only to find the color brown and white shards of scattered bones.

He turned immediately to the entrance, where an emerging spectrum daunted him. Creeping back to his sleeping brother’s side, his still-blurry view of muted greens and blues began, through the aging morning, to focus. Trees, leaves, bushes, and sky all cleared into their separate lines.

More colors and lines formed: the black of his brother’s fur, the cream of plant roots visible within the crumbling walls, the sharp wet green of the buffalo grass, which pulled up their creeping shoots at the entrance of the light-deficient hole.

The spider’s entire body ached. Its saving grace—a hastily released thread that had slowed its rapid descent—now lay invisible upon the dirt.

The only thing it could see was the daylight outside the burrow’s mouth. It crept awkwardly toward the luminosity, unnoticed by the cubs, beneath Mother's incoming paws.

Fox watched this large vixen as she gently roused Dint to her presence, nudging his waking side until he rolled onto his back. Her fluid movements embarrassed him and his childish gait.

Her face was slender. From her cheekbones down, she bore a pelt of pure white fur that followed the long hair underneath her throat and stomach, rising a short way up her abundant tail. The top was dressed in a mix of reds and browns, climbing to the jet-black tips crowning both her upstanding ears.

Dint yawned as he crawled onto her stomach, sliding toward his usual teat.

Mother greeted Fox, licking his observant face with warmth. Her eyes, he noticed, were yellow, like the spider.

THE CLEARING

9

While Mother scoured the park's inner boundaries for food, the cubs practiced their hunting skills. Clumsily prowling over the uneven floor, they leapt full-length onto each other. Dint, stronger than his brother, would playfully wrestle Fox down beneath his slightly larger frame, holding him there until Fox stopped struggling.

They tossed small insects over their heads, somersaulting them into the stagnant air before devouring them on their descent. Occasionally, they dug shallow, amateurish holes to bury imaginary food, only to forget where they were and stumble into them later.

Their favorite pastime was careering full-pelt around their small, secure world, ripping roots and cobwebs off the walls to splash each other’s faces with soil. They played like this for hours, running themselves to exhaustion before collapsing flat on their stomachs to rest and observe the bush for Mother's return.

With Dint sprawled out on his starving stomach, Fox tenderly licked the soft dirt from his brother’s black fur, working his way up his protruding spine to nibble off fleas. The startled parasites, flustered by his tongue, momentarily revealed themselves before burrowing desperately back into the black.

Their ears were growing sharper. They could discern the twisting, desperate hunger in each other’s stomachs. Always, they ate the fleas.

When finished, Fox would stretch out in the sunlight near the opening, relaxing his youthful muscles as Dint pulled himself up and shook himself awake.

Fox adored being cleaned, loved the feeling of his brother’s tongue dragging firmly through his fur until his skin felt as though it could breathe. He also enjoyed the silence of his brother’s preoccupation, which allowed him to unleash his ferocious curiosity upon the view.

Outside, winter draped the national park in its gifts of wind and rain. The rain fell in all its variances—light, prolonged drizzles, and short, heavy downpours that dressed the foliage in a glistening veneer of water, which channeled down the trees before cascading in heavier droplets to drench the undergrowth.

Birds swooped amid the crystal drops, landing daintily on fallen leaves to bypass puddles in search of grubs striving for drier ground. Fox observed and memorized their system of glancing around every third step to evaluate their safety.

He realized he could hear the noises that startled the birds back to the trees without fail. He could smell approaching feral cats long before the feathered alarm was raised and see the shadows of the felines slipping through gaps in the undergrowth, seemingly oblivious to him and his brother.

As the cold days passed, Fox saw all this and more, the cloud-hampered sun tirelessly altering his view with contrasts and shades.

THE WORMS

10

Mother sheltered from the teeming rain beneath the cover of a decrepit white gum. The rain’s intensity had increased, and she could see no farther than a few trees. Her back arched, and her soaked tail wrapped around her legs, keeping in what little warmth she could. Inside her mouth, a collection of earthworms wriggled on her tongue—the only food she had been able to find.

The cubs' father had died near here. He had possessed a dangerous delight in crossing the park’s road in front of cars, sitting meters away in the bush’s fringes as humans stopped to marvel and take pictures of his apparent unconcern. Calmly, he would scratch his face or sit nonchalantly, returning their gaze. He had experienced this thrill to death. Unable to distinguish the ranger’s ute from tourists' headlights, he had been killed by a bullet to his beautiful head.

She had observed his death from the shadows, watching as his light parted from his corpse to drift through the leaves and lose itself among the stars. She had grown cold as the ranger tossed his bloodied body into the ute’s tray before driving off, his excited dog barking from the cab.

The ranger had killed every member of her family.

As the taillights disappeared, she had felt the cubs forming inside her kick the confines of their liquid cells.

Even before his death, she had always fled from moving cars, bushwalking humans, dogs, or any regular or irregular noise that hinted at danger. She avoided indulging her curiosity, hiding instead in various dens she had mentally cataloged over the years, rather than confronting suspicious sounds or smells.

She admired her ability to traverse the park’s entire girth unnoticed by any creature other than a few observant birds. She had learned to prowl silently, moving downwind to within meters of unsuspecting prey—when there was prey to stalk. When there was prey.

The worms twisted in their moments before death, vainly beating her tongue with their coils. She rubbed them quiet against the rippled roof of her mouth, curling herself tighter as she continued to wait for the rain to abate.

11

Her boys devoured the worms ravenously. Furious for life, they fought down to the last one, tearing it in half. As Mother curled back into the wall to watch them, she found bones where flesh should be. Saw stomachs protruding not with food but with malnutrition.

Worms finished, the cubs scoured the disturbed earth for more. Then, as their franticness declined, Dint barked his way to a wrinkled teat. She let him suckle on her dried-up breasts. Tiring, she called Fox over, but he refused. He knew she had no milk. He had felt her becoming slimmer, felt her flesh drizzling away to the harder bones.

He watched instead for a while, until bored. He turned to his landscape, where rain was flooding the Dyandra trunks into one besieging puddle.

It was getting colder, and although he could not see through the covering clouds, he knew the day was drowning in dark. A spider dropped, supported by a thread, directly in the den’s darkening mouth. He snapped it from the air and devoured it.



Winter

12

Winter moved deeper. Parts of the park were permanently wet. Trees dripped; spider webs betrayed themselves by capturing the morning’s mist. Mother had taken to eating spiders. They were the easiest food to find after the worms—floating dead and bloated in the dankening puddles.

Hunger had built a home in her gullet now. Even when insects filled her, her body craved other ingredients. Flesh. The boys, too.

The spirits had stopped visiting. They were expecting the cubs to die. She’d seen it in the dour expressions of the last malingerer. She’d hated the spirits when they’d been around. Now she found herself missing them.

Dint had begun whimpering in his sleep. He was probably whimpering now. She turned to the den’s direction, wondering. A cat would pounce on that betraying sound. She’d seen cats haunting the shadows as hungry as her.

Perhaps it would be a blessing. One cub gone to benefit the other. A good mother would have killed one of them by now. The smaller one. Fox. Dragged him out into the forest and abandoned him, or killed him and fed him to Dint. It was the sensible thing. The living action. The good thing. She knew it.

Before today, she’d found the evidence of other animals doing it. The withered bodies of kittens left to the flies and the ants. The featherless chicks she’d stumbled across and devoured in a swallow. She shivered.

She envisioned entering the den to find Dint curled in a corner and shaking as the stench of a cat explained Fox’s disappearance. She saw blood. She felt the hollow hope for Dint as he leapt into her—more fear than fox.

Cold. A wind crawling over the sodden leaves found, chilled, then bypassed her. She followed its course as though it had form, as around her the forest creaked, furiously alive, devouring the dying with all its indifference and feeding their worth to those fit enough to live.

A good mother would have done it by now. She felt it like a weight.

The Rabbit

13

Dawn.

Fox often woke first. Crawling down off Mother's side, he’d make his way into the emerging light, where he would sit in the corner of the opening and settle down to watch.

The outside world did not visually change to any great extent. The sky altered with transient clouds and the intensity of its blue, but the inner clearing, past the dyandra, went for days without an interesting visual event.

Audibly, though, the scene was alive. Insects foraged through the undergrowth or devoured young leaves in the trees overhead, while all manner of bird life sang and screeched. Combined, their voices rose from all over the park's perimeters and beyond.

Somewhere in the trees behind the burrow, a bird was crying.

Fox listened intently, blocking out all the other noises as he tried to understand the language.

"A cat’s eating, approaching her nest," Mother yawned from the back of the den. "She’s diving at it, trying to scare it off, but it doesn’t care."

Fox turned into the lair and stared warmly into Mother's yellow eyes, then past her, relinquishing his sight to the sound.

The insatiable bird squawked on. Other birds were calling to her now. "They’re telling her to fly off, not to get herself killed. Her chicks are dead."

Mother owned Fox's admiration; he smiled at her.

"But she can't do it."

The squawking ceased. For a few moments, the den was silent as Mother and Fox waited to see if the bird would call again.

"What else can you pick out?" she asked lazily.

Fox listened, smelled. "Nothing, really. Last night, I listened to a rabbit."

Mother's face changed. Her smile dropped, curving into a frown, then further, to the dark dirt floor.

"A rabbit!" she repeated, her tone descending into a whisper.

Fox noticed the change in her tone. He hesitated before replying. His moment of excitement at receiving her undivided attention was transforming. He could not stop its transformation; it had begun and was now too late to reverse.

"It was on the other side of the trees, in front of us," he half-mumbled, fidgeting with the dirt below his paws.

Mother watched his feet but had no idea what she was looking at, her brain too preoccupied with despair.

"Why didn’t you wake me?" she growled.

He wanted to defend himself, to tell her how worn she had looked last night, how so in need of rest that he could not find the strength to break her sleep, though he’d wanted to. His shriveled stomach had screamed to the rabbit’s every nervous step. He’d even stepped out toward it himself, until the crush of dark pushed him back.

Now, suddenly, under her breaking stare, he wished it had crushed him.

He did not reply. Did not justify.

Mother rose, spilling the rousing Dint into the corner of the den. Sniffing the air at the entrance, she attempted to read past imprints, but tasted only her boys and herself.

Without further communication, she left.

Fox watched her go, disappearing behind the distant trees. He could still smell her above the water, despite the distance.

Dint clambered his way, full of sleep, to Fox's side, then scratched his ear as he looked over the view.

"A rabbit, huh?" He was excited.

Fox nodded but did not add to his answer.

"A big one?" Dint needed to know.

Fox paused. He could not be bothered with questions. He wanted to be silent. Shrugging, he rose and removed himself to the back of the den, where, hungry, he curled himself down.

Mother was getting further away. He could smell it. Or was it, he wondered, the memory of her odor diminishing?

Dint began to daydream of food, to hallucinate. He saw rabbits offering themselves up, freely sacrificing their lives for his continuance. He howled with delight as the severed legs of native marsupials swirled out of the trees and fell into the den. He laughed, rolling through the imagined feast, devouring leg after leg, bone and all. It did not taste like flesh. It tasted like nothing.

From the comfort of the dark, Fox watched his brother’s fantasy tire him back to the sanctuary of sleep. Finally, he turned from Dint's sleeping frame to the dirt and roots. Unable any longer to smell Mother, he occupied the passing day making pictures of her from the matting cobwebs that draped in their dust, the crumbling walls.

14

Mother sat in a smaller clearing, out of sight of her boys.

The rain was not as constant today. Intermittent showers passed across the land in clumps but did not reach here.

She sat on the shore of an expansive puddle that wound through the trees like a dammed river, connecting other clearings in its mirror.

To Mother, it was not a temporary pool of beauty, but a washer-away of trails. If a rabbit had worked its way through here last night, its tracks had dissolved in the clear, leaf-filled liquid.

She watched, without noticing, a cloud traverse its reflective surface. Its image blurred and refocused between the ripples caused by the light wind’s caress.

She devoured a small insect, its hard shell crushed loudly between her jaws. Almost too small to taste, nevertheless, she swallowed.

She was lost, sorting through the remnants of her options. What had once been extreme and dangerous now had an appeal, an acceptability.

The wind’s direction had altered; she could smell her cubs. The presence of their hunger, evident from here, undressed the lunacy of her idea.

Her own malnutrition began to manipulate her mind, forming a plan that went against her very nature.

Hunger, as unstoppable as the dawn, began to bring acceptability to that which had always been unthinkable.

In the span of a single thought, disbelief became planning.

It was only the beginning of the day.

She would wait until dark.

She would need the dark.

Moonless

15

The lack of moon let Mother and the scrub become one dark. An invisible vixen, tenaciously plying her path by touch and smell, moved through the silhouettes of trees that, through their immensity, disentangled themselves from the greater dark.

She paused at every sound, waiting on her experienced library of noises to identify it. There was the constant fall of leaves and branches, the creaking of closely neighboring trees, and those other vague, distant sounds she recognized from countless other nights—sounds seeping up from the human world.

As the red and green lights of a distant airplane traversed the stars in a diminishing roar, she thought of her boys. She had not told them her destination, had offered no calming words to soothe their concern.

“Stay” was all she had whispered.

“It will be all right” was what she wanted to say, but she could not find the lie within herself. She had never left them alone at night before.

She continued. A shadow, a shade. If prey had been plentiful, she would have had her fill, but the only animals she could taste on the air were hidden deep in tree hollows or lost in a maze of burrows.

Cautiously, she waded through spanning puddles, ignoring the shrubs stroking the deep fur of her sides.

She was miles from home. Trees replaced darker trees, and with each closing step, the hairs on her coat rose rigid above their anchored roots, letting the cold air seep underneath. She paused to regain her resolve, breathing slowly and deeply to quiet her aggressive heart. But it refused to be quelled.

Her mouth was dry. She soaked her tongue on the ground’s damp leaves, but they would not retain moisture. She was too close. Her goal’s odor engulfed her, bathing her in its stench, replacing her natural imprint with its own complexity. It almost turned her back. Hunger pushed her on.

In silence, it separated itself from the one black mass of trees.

The yellow glow from the ranger’s windows dressed the layered weatherboard walls in a light green iridescence. To Mother’s widening eyes, it appeared as a human island afloat in a sea of night.

Positioning herself downwind, she lay on her panting belly, observing. The air was swollen with human scents: the ute and its mechanics, the flaking fence posts and connecting wire, the sealed rubbish bins, and steaming vegetables. This last odor was peculiar to her. It leaked out of an open window, against which she saw the ranger’s shadow cross and re-cross the pane.

She sniffed further, tasting the man’s scent. Further still, the stench of the dog.

From her position at the rear of the house, she could not see the hound stretched asleep on its back across the front door mat. Its floppy gums draped open, displaying to the lightless night its formidable jaws. But she could hear it. Snoring, it fought through slumber to draw enough precious air into its awkward position to keep its great bulk alive.

She peered into the dim, house-lit distance and found them. Their large wire enclosure lay attached to the far corner of the house’s back wall. With the wind’s direction as it was, she could not smell them, but to her benefit, they could not smell her either.

Determined to get it over with, she passed underneath the fence’s bottom wire without disturbing a ripple along the strand. Once inside, she paused again, absorbing everything. She felt conspicuous. Her paws trembled in their path.

Without a sound, she crossed the orderly vegetable patch, its crisp lettuce leaves thrusting their blended smells at her face. She hid briefly among flourishing potato plants, where every rustle of a leaf sounded in her ear like a branch crashing to earth.

As she moved on, a wire framework supporting runner beans stopped her. Delicately, she plied her way through the thin metal strands. The wooden posts rocked under her passing but held. Shaking, starving, she reached the small plain of lawn, sniffed, and trotted across.

The bandicoots had never known freedom. To them, the world was always seen through criss-crossed wire. They had no name for a fox, had never seen one. Yet, as Mother picked her way toward their enclosure, their timorous natures told them to fear.

Mother reached the wire. Pushing her snout through the holes, she sniffed again. The bandicoots began darting around, banging and sliding off one another.

She stepped back, studying the wire wall with its jagged top and the concrete slabs protecting its base from digging. Determined, she followed the cage’s perimeter, searching for weakness, pausing to listen for any sign of danger.

The door was sturdier, the wire at its top rolled over a tubular frame.

She listened once more, then backed up. At full speed, she ran up the face of the door in two well-chosen strides, flying into the enclosure like a ruddy bird of prey.

She captured one as she landed, killing it instantly by grabbing its soft under-neck and shaking. The others panicked, running full-face into the wire or scrambling behind nesting boxes, tumbling them from their benches with splintering crashes.

Squealing in terror, they spurred her on. Terrified herself, Mother broke. She killed one after another in a bloodied spree, leaving four bandicoots dead or dying. The remaining six were insane, careening their snouts through the wire holes in hopeless escape attempts, tearing flesh from their faces.

The dog awoke in an explosion of barks. Unable at first to locate the disturbance, it barked where it stood, sharpening the night.

Mother froze, her blood-stained face rising from a dead bandicoot. She heard banging inside the house, the ranger cursing, as one of the bandicoots began fitting in fear.

The dog’s strides thundered as it stormed around the house, its booming barks pounding her ears.

Indecision paralyzed her as delicious blood ran thick on her tongue. A terror-blind bandicoot crashed into her back legs, startling her to action. Grabbing a corpse, she charged the door.

The house’s exterior lights blinked on, illuminating the red assassin.

The bandicoot’s corpse caught on the top pole, knocking her back into the enclosure.

The dog careened around the corner—a merge of muscle, jaws, and barks. The ranger burst into the yard, stooping to gather stones.

Mother dropped the carcass and leapt again, escaping the enclosure into barking and raining stones.

The dog followed, tripping into the runner beans’ wire, tearing down the entire structure. Vegetables uprooted to his fall.

The ranger cursed obscenities, rocks ricocheting around her flight.

A sharp stone found the back of her skull,