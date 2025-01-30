CHAPTER 35

The Channel

This is an odd novel. It’s about a Fox who will be coerced into undertaking an impossible journey through our physical world in order to repair their spiritual world.

It is a mix of the harsh reality and beauty of the bush and humanity, and the unknown realm of the spirit foxes haunting the land in the whimpers of sleeping dogs.

Like a veined parchment, the leaf became the channel of dreams to the old world. Forests full of bluebells, stone-grey walls built by man centuries ago stretched in crisscrossed patterns, separating fields drowned in green.

There were mountains reaching into the clouds, their tops draped in snow. There were lakes mirroring forests. There were animals there which Fox had never seen: squirrels with their bushy, curved tails; small, spiny creatures ambling beneath blackberry hedges; badgers who scrounged across the forest floor on their thick, stout legs; while birds of all shapes and sizes, from starlings to robin redbreasts, overlooked them all.

Some of the trees in these forests had enormous girths, their canopies thick and consuming, speaking of time in slow tree-words, when the land had fewer humans, and the landscape had been covered in such forests from ocean to ocean.

Some nights, the old vixen would be around, unseen in the haze of the dream’s depth, putting names to images.

There were deer whose grace and beauty enthralled Fox. Yet, despite the differences between these forests and the park, there were humans—more humans than Fox, despite Crow’s words months ago, could believe. There were human cities of constructed buildings, built on previously fallen structures, beset by fast-flowing, relentless rivers of cars, buses, and trucks, and people of all colors and sizes bustling through the traffic like a bursting ant nest. There were ancient castles that spoke of humans fighting humans for possession of the land.

There were farmers who had destroyed and burnt the forests back to clear, rolling hills, and cities that were mainly factories along rivers dank with human rubbish.

As each night of dreams wore on, he began to ask why all this was necessary to know.

“Learn,” was all she would say.

One night, a running fox came into his dream, and behind it, a moving wall of chasing white dogs—dozens of them—and further still, mounted on horses, came humans with red coats and white trousers.

They chased the fox over these fields, over the stone walls, across the narrow, meandering roads, and into the now smaller forests, until, in exhaustion, the fox fell and was torn apart by the hounds, who in turn had him torn from them by a man in a red coat, who sliced off his beautiful tail before throwing his still-breathing body back into the insanely barking pack.

“Our ancestral land is not a paradise, but it is the ancestral home of our spirit trail,” she spoke.

“So?” Fox curled away from what he felt was coming.

“We need you to go there,” she revealed softly.

Fox was too amused to answer.

“It is a necessity.”

“What’s the necessity?” he asked, getting tired of the nonsense.

There was silence and darkness in the dream for long, dwelling moments. Fox was beginning to think the vixen had gone.

“More than two hundred generations ago, humans began bringing our ancestors to this land. They brought them locked in small cages, in the stomachs of the crafts they called ships. They did not see the sky for months. When they finally arrived, they were kept by the humans to breed and to hunt. The few that escaped the hunters prospered.

Along with the cats that the humans also brought, we devastated this island’s animals. They had no real defenses against killers of our skill. The humans finally realized this, and so, for years, they have been trying their utmost to eradicate us—and to date, they have failed.”

There was another pause, accompanied by a more disquieting silence that filled the dream with melancholy.

“Now they have made a new weapon: the sickness. We have no defense against it. It will, we believe, be the end of foxes here. But this is not the real problem, for the land will heal from our removal.”

“Then what’s the problem?”

The new voice came from the dark—a familiar voice that made him weep.

“Hello, my Fox,” said Mother as she slipped from the unseen to the visible. He hid his face in her ephemeral coat; she nuzzled the scruff of his neck, then gently pushed him back to look at him.

Her face was fresh, though worried.

“Before we tell you,” she began, “know that you do not have to do this. It is just that, out of all the presently living foxes, they believe you have the best chance.”

“Me?” Fox felt he was being tortured by the lack of directness. “Why me?”

“Let us finish,” Mother continued, her eyes softening with the sad pride a mother has when she sees how well her offspring has survived without her presence.

She began, “When a leaf dies, it falls to the ground, decays, and is reused to feed new plant life. When a living thing dies, its spirit returns deeper into the earth, to a place we call the womb of the world. Here, the spirit is renewed and reborn. Our problem is this: the land will not absorb our spirits yet, or any of the other introduced animals.”

“Why not?” Fox asked.

“We believe it takes thousands of years for the Earth to create new trails—perhaps tens of thousands. Remember, we have only been here a few hundred years. The souls of introduced species must return to their ancestral grounds via spirit trails that crisscross the sky.” She paused, as if struggling for breath. “Our spirit trails are broken. We think it is because of the ship’s darkness during our journey to this land, but in reality, we don’t really know. No one has been able to return. No one. One thing we do know: if all the living foxes are wiped out by the sickness, our dead will never be able to rest.”

“So how do you fix this trail?” Fox asked, despite his fear of knowing.

“We told you. A fox has to return to the old land.” Her words were repeated by voices all around in the black perimeter of the dream. “Return,” echoed in the dark.

“How?” Fox asked cautiously, looking into all the shadows.

“By a human ship,” the Old Vixen spoke again. “But which ship, and how we get to this ship, we don’t know.”

“Well, I don’t know either,” said Fox, shaking his head.

Mother looked down at him in the silence, then in a soft, direct voice, said, “The bird knows.”

“Crow? How do you know?”

“Even if he does not,” she began, “he can communicate with birds that do. Something no fox can. For you see, that is what makes you special. There has never been a union between our two species before—only the common language. The spirits here all believed that you should have died by now, seeing how you were so young. Now they believe this union between you and the Crow is more than just chance.”

Fox rose from her touch and faced her fully. “And what do you believe?”

She looked down from his eyes. “I believe that out of you and Dint, you had the better chance of surviving.”

Fox moved further back from Mother, peered at her through the gloom, then peered at the populated darkness surrounding him, which was still echoing “return.” They were everywhere—foxes, all whispering, all observing. Some were clearer than others, the dimness an obvious display of age. The more he looked, the more appeared. They were above him too, stretching until some were no bigger than the width of stars. Their numbers were staggering.

He was in a universe of the dead.

Despite Mother’s presence, despite the abundant foxes, he felt alone. He yearned now to see the road, to hear its cars, and to wonder only about the length of time he would have to wait for Crow’s return.

He had never reached for a purpose, a fate. He considered the relationship with the bird a partnership, not an omen. He felt as though the combined faces of all these foxes were a car’s headlights, and he the animal frozen in their glare.

He remained silent. He did not put forth an answer.

There was a rumbling. He watched Mother follow the progress of the foxes’ spoken thoughts. The dim ones, the clear ones, all raged in currents of acceptance and anger. Their voices permeated out of the crowd.

“We’re finished,” he heard them howl. “Why should he do it?” Some of their voices were frail and tired, others fresh and powerful. Their anger was born of resignation and fired, he knew, by his continuing silence.

Their anger released them from the dream; their faces began to extinguish, and here and there, they passed back into invisibility.

Fox watched them fade and disappear. It calmed him to see them go. There was no real reason for him to do it. He knew now what existence was: food and water—that’s all. Nothing else. Let them fix their own trails.

Then the Spirit Vixen spoke.

“Before you decide against us, you must remember that you owe it to your family, at least. If you had woken your mother to the presence of that rabbit, then they, too, would still be alive.”

Mother, head bowed, left with this. As Fox curled into himself, he watched her leave and agreed.