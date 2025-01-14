Book two fox

Outside rows of small kennels, and in each kennel, a fox. Inside, stacked on shelves from ceiling to floor, more foxes eyed the humans in white coats suspiciously. In some cages, foxes lay dying; in others, they circled, waiting to be injected. Outside each kennel door, a state and region within that state were marked. At night, in the dark, the living watched the dying, while spirits hung and observed them all.

THE ROAD

CHAPTER 21

Dreams

That night, while Fox lay secure in dreams, the dead foxes joined the old Vixen, moving close to observe him suckling. They took in his length and bulk, grumbling in whispers to each other, to the Vixen.

"He's too young," he heard.

"Don’t waste our energy. Listen to his hunger—he’ll be dead in a week."

The dream went on like this for most of the night. Awake, Fox lay on the old Vixen’s belly, his dream eyes closed to their voices.

As dawn breathed, he felt her aged mouth drop to his ear and whisper, “Don’t rush to die, little one. Escaping life is easy; escaping death is the challenge.” With that, she disappeared—lost like a forgotten thought—and, with her departure, the others collapsed.

In the new silence, Fox opened his dream eyes to a solitary world of swirling colors that flowed and slowly merged into a solid form—a leaf. A single golden leaf, its mottled surface stained in earthy, rundown reds and yellows.

He observed its construction from his floating bed of nothingness. It had three wide fingers and a tattered edge of brown, unlike any leaf he had seen from the lair.

CHAPTER 22

Crow

The crow dropped to the entrance of the den, cocked his head from one side to the other, and peered into the darkened gloom.

From the den's destroyed floor, he picked up bits of rubble and discarded them, then ripped down a loose root dangling from the ceiling, causing a miniature cave-in. Soil covered his head and tumbled off his beak. Vigorously, he shook himself clean and cawed, but he did not enter the broken den.

Underneath the soil, Fox listened to the bird. He held his breath as it cawed and kept holding it. Repeatedly, the crow returned, lingered, cawed, and flew away.

CHAPTER 23

Emerging

For two days and nights, Fox remained curled tight in his ball. He slept, stirred, and lay awake, listening through the light covering of soil to the sounds of the surrounding bush.

His crushed triangle ears heard the wind speak through countless leafy mouths. He heard warbling magpies high in the trees, sentries guarding their clan fossicking below. And he heard the crow.

The second day decayed into a dreamless night. He slept in the vanguard of his fears, then woke to a new day of unbearable hunger.

On the morning of the third day, out of endurance, his fear surrendered. Tired, drawn muscles and aching bones cried for release. Whispering an apology to Mother for moving, he unlocked himself from his stringent hold and burst into the fresh, still air of the den.

The sudden rush of air after the stale breath of his stomach left him giddy. He pulled himself up, stretching. His legs tingled with pins and needles; his spine and neck creaked as his vertebrae slid back into place. He yawned, exercising his facial muscles.

The burrow was drenched in an intimidating silence, broken only by his leveling breath. Its flow through his nostrils brought the stench of the ranger, stamped over the scent of his missing family.

Outside the lair's mouth, the bush appeared unchanged. Only the emptiness was new. Though this was the third day without his family, their absence remained alien.

Hunger groaned, becoming a separate voice, undaunted by the den’s silence. He shifted, trying to calm it, but it persisted. He remembered the dream Vixen’s milk and debated falling asleep again to wait for her. Yet, after two days without dreaming of her, he abandoned the idea.

Hunger squealed in his stomach. He rose despite his fears and walked out into the world.

The sun’s brightness after such a long stretch of darkness hurt his eyes. He blinked repeatedly, waiting for them to adjust while sniffing for danger.

“Well, it’s about bloody time,” Crow squawked, scurrying Fox back into the den.

“You can’t stay in there forever, you know. You have to eat sometime.”

Fox slowly raised his head, looking out of the lair’s mouth into the jet-black crow’s eye.

“You sure?” Fox yapped nervously.

The Crow paused, cocking his head to the other side as if thinking. “You’ll be waiting a while, mate. She’s dead.”

The word "dead," spoken so unemotionally, did not have a devastating effect on Fox. Death to him was like a part of a game he’d play with Dint—unimportant. He wasn’t even sure what it really was.

“You sure?” he yapped.

“Ranger shot her right between the eyes. It was amazin’ ta watch. Her bloody head almost blew right off,” the bird recanted, shaking his head for no apparent reason. “You comin’ out yet?”

Fox was glad to talk to someone. But while he didn’t understand the meaning of death, he knew he didn’t want to die.

“You’ll eat me if I do!”

The Crow laughed. “If you were half your size, damn right I would.”

Fox looked at his body for a moment. He had never really taken notice of his growth before. His black puppy fur was gone now, replaced by the coloring of his mother. His stomach was all white, as were his paws. His little fat legs were red, as was his back and tail, which was crowned with a white tip. Breaking from his inspection, he looked back at the Crow.

“Did the ranger take my brother too?”

The Crow turned and looked at him head-on. To him, the cub in the lair was a shadow within a shadow.

“They’re both dead, mate.”

Fox went silent for a while. The word dead swam in his head, tangled with all the other confusing thoughts drowning there.

He looked around briefly at the walls and ceiling of the den. This broken hole, he realized, was the only family he had left. Yet even this earthy relative could no longer sustain him. The Crow—this arrogant blackbird—appeared to be his only thread of continuance. It was more intuition than practicality that told him to trust the bird.

He rose resignedly and, swamped in the fear of the unknown, walked out of his home.

The Crow cawed, leaping to a safe distance.

“You hungry?” Crow asked, flying up to a low-drooping branch and shaking his head.

“Yes,” Fox replied, trembling with nervousness.

“You’re one dirty fox,” the bird cawed, eyeing the dirt clinging to Fox.

Fox quickly scanned the area around him. For the first time, he could see trees whose existence he had only known through the sounds of their creaking and the rustling of their leaves swirling to the ground.

“You ready?” Crow asked.

Fox nodded, observing the bird’s secretive eyes, trying to read the clues to his own fate.

Crow stared back for a moment. Although Fox felt he was easy for the bird to read, he couldn’t decipher the Crow’s thoughts, except to know that something was mulling over inside that small feathered skull.

The Crow lifted into the air and flew a short way out of the clearing, landing on an old, rotting tree stump.

“Come on, then,” he cawed.

This was the furthest Fox had been from the lair, and now the bird was calling him further. Drawing in a breath, Fox tried again to swallow the concept of death, still struggling to find a place for it, before rising quietly and following the bird.

CHAPTER 24

The Road

Fox stumbled, tripping over twigs and dirt-colored rocks like small icebergs jutting through the earth’s cluttered surface. He couldn’t drag his curiosity into line long enough to focus on the mundane chore of watching where he walked.

Trees raised snake-curved limbs into the endless, cloudless sky. Olive canopies, alive with brief glimpses of birds, betrayed their occupants with sharp, resonant cries. Scrub gave way to scrub, and small clearings housed thorny bushes, some even sheltering burrows of various ages and states of repair.

Ants were everywhere, in a bewildering array of sizes and attitudes. Fox would stop to observe their nests, much to Crow’s annoyance. Some were little more than dispersed, easily missed holes, guarded by sluggish, seemingly unobservant sentries. Others were mounds of dirt and sticks that rose to Fox’s head, swarming with agitated, pincered occupants determined to see off the irreverent youth.

“Come on!” Crow called, his annoyance unmistakable.

“Sorry,” Fox said, looking up and tottering forward. But the crisscross tapestry of trails—bird, animal, and sometimes human—was too tempting in its scattered secrets.

In his mind, he transformed the trails’ scents into mental pictures of their owners, their sizes, and their directions. The invisible imprints spoke a language so vivid in its detail that its discovery left him trembling.

“I can read the earth!” he yelled. “It’s covered in prints, and I can read them!”

Crow was unimpressed. He turned sharply to the sound of a car engine grumbling behind a wall of trees. Both listened as the noise grew louder, drowning out every other sound.

Fox shook at the vibration. It was louder than anything he had ever heard—even the awful dog’s voice. It was heading straight for him from behind the trees. He couldn’t see it. Terrified, he looked to Crow for guidance. The bird had none, his gaze fixed on the car’s direction.

It’s a trap, Fox thought, panicking. He curled into a ball, whimpering, unsure where to go.

Crow turned to find Fox sniveling and grinned.

The car exploded past the trees without ever appearing, its volume fading as it moved away into silence.

It took Fox a while to realize he was safe. Crow, already flying through the trees where the car had disappeared, called for him to follow.

“Why didn’t it attack us?” Fox asked, rising.

“’Cause it’s a car,” Crow cawed back, disappearing from sight.

“But we were right here!” Fox called after him, but the bird was too far ahead.

Begrudgingly, Fox followed, squeezing between two eucalyptus trees and forging through thornless scrub until he emerged into a clearing larger than he could comprehend.

It stretched wide, curving into the distance. The center was gray and flat, with a broken white line running down its length. It didn’t look like earth or fallen leaves; it was something else entirely.

“What d’ya reckon?” Crow cawed from the other side of the white lines, perched on a death-odorous lump.

“What is it?” Fox called, hesitant to step out of the bush.

“It’s a road,” Crow cried. “This one runs right through the park.”

“What’s a road?” Fox asked, staring at the expanse.

“It’s what cars live on,” Crow said. “Now come here!”

Fox hesitated, retreating beneath the bush. He closed his eyes, trying to escape into the comforting black of his thoughts. Maybe if he shut them tight enough, the landscape would change—back to his first clearing, his birth den, with Mother curled warm and smelling of food, and Dint asleep as always. If Dint is there, I’ll pounce on him, Fox giggled to himself.

But Crow’s incessant calling pulled him back.

Nothing had changed. The view continued to ignore him as he shivered uncontrollably. The bush was alien—similar, but not home. The bird was home.

Despite his fear, he crawled out from beneath his indecision and trotted, tail low, toward the finally gratified Crow.

CHAPTER 25

The Rat

The road smelled and felt like crushed stone mixed with some unknown substance that bound it together. The stench of humans was overpowering. He imagined himself running in a cloud of human smells.

“This is a human road!” he stated.

“Who’s a clever fox?” Crow joked. “Now you’re here, look at this fella.”

Crow perched, surrounded by a hoard of flies, on a dead rat. Its back was broken, its side slightly crushed, and a long tear across its stomach had spilled its sun-dried entrails onto the road.

“What happened to it?” Fox inquired.

“Car hit the stupid sod,” Crow answered, hopping off the rodent and disturbing a wave of flies. “I want ya ta help me pull it into the bushes. It’s safer to eat it there.”

Fox was confused. He looked both ways down the road, sniffed the rat and the surrounding surface, his breath annoying the swarming flies, and then looked up at Crow.

“Why didn’t the car eat it?”

Crow laughed.

“Cars aren’t living things. Humans make ’em to get around in.”

“Get where?” Fox asked, his curiosity unchecked, unaware of his naivety.

Crow stared at him, momentarily dumbfounded. “I dunno. Anyway, we don’t have time for all your stupid questions. If we don’t pull this fella off the road soon, we might end up havin’ a lot in common with him.”

“Oh! OK.” Fox nodded, studying the corpse. “Tail, I suppose,” he said more to himself than to Crow.

He gripped the end of the rat’s tail in his jaws. After an initial struggle, he managed to drag it backward, quickly and effectively.

Crow pranced beside him, aware of the subtle roar of an approaching car.

“Move it, mate!” he squawked.

“He’s heavy,” Fox mumbled through a mouthful of rat.

The car’s growl grew louder. Fox could feel the road vibrating beneath his scurrying paws. The sound was enormous, louder than the first car he’d heard.

The bush rustled as he backed into it, dragging the rat with him.

The red car passed, hollering its power, its belly full of humans sitting upright. Fox watched it vanish.

“Wow!” he exclaimed after it disappeared.

“Big, aren’t they?” Crow said, landing softly on the earth behind the bush.

Fox crawled out with the rat and dropped it in front of Crow.

“That’s the biggest thing I’ve ever seen!” he yelped excitedly.

“That’s only a small one,” Crow bragged. “I’ve seen some more than ten times the size of that one.”

“Really?” Fox could hardly believe it.

“Heaps,” Crow continued, but, bored by the chatter and starving, he cawed, “Let’s eat!”

“Yeah,” Fox agreed, remembering his own hunger. Despite the returning flies, he began eating the rat.

“Hold on!” Crow said. “Rip off some meat and throw it over to me.”

Fox looked up. Crow remained a safe two meters away. Fox wondered why Crow kept his distance, but hunger overcame his curiosity. He ripped off a leg with a violent shake of his head, sending the flies into a frenzy, and tossed it over to the bird.

Crow picked it up in his sharp black beak and awkwardly rose into the trees. Finding a wide bough to relax on, he dined at his leisure.

They ate in silence for hours, occasionally raising their attention to passing cars and hiding only once when a large tourist bus roared its dominance through the bush.

As the afternoon deepened, Fox lay on his first full belly in weeks, too lazy even to let his curiosity roam.

“Well, I’ll see ya later,” Crow called down to the snoozing cub.

“What!” Fox yelped. “Where are you going?”

“Goin’ off for a bit of a wander,” Crow replied.

“Will you come back?” Fox asked, trying to sound unconcerned.

Crow looked down at him. “If I find another rat,” he said.

CHAPTER 26

Alone

With Crow's departure, the surrounding bush carried a silence that sound could not dislodge. Even the roars of passing cars couldn’t remove it.

Fox, hiding beneath an expansive shrub, peered up through the rippled gaps in the covering leaves but could not find the bird. Only the swaying uppermost canopies of trees gave the high breeze form, their rustling audible in the stillness.

He studied both directions of the human road. It was empty. He was alone.

As the hours passed, the sun gradually abandoned the sky, sinking as a harmless orange ball that drenched the world in its hue. The road’s snaking grey softened; the thirsty scrub took on a tinge of pink, and Fox himself glowed warmly in the sunlight that crawled through the bush to touch his coat.

He wondered whether to stay beneath the bush or seek out a den. The first traces of the night’s cold seeped from the earth’s depths as darkness devoured the day’s last streaks. The decision was made for him.

Creeping out from under the shrub, Fox hesitated. Standing for the first time in hours, he sniffed the moving air for the den’s location.

The den’s scent, still subtle, wafted from the direction of a large fallen tree. The tree lay rotting, encrusted with an assortment of smells: lichen growing in the shade of its bulk, termite cities now abandoned and claimed by ants, and the aroma of plants clinging to its cracked surface, feeding on the decaying monolith.

The den was behind these plants, hidden from view by a curtain of draping leaves. Fallen foliage buried it further, leaving only the lingering odors of transient dwellers to speak of its existence.

Terrified of the vulnerable open space, Fox tiptoed across the matted foliage, his nose guiding him while his ears and eyes scanned the building shadows for danger.

He paused outside the camouflaged den, cowering in readiness to retreat at the discovery of an occupant. Taking a deep sniff of the hidden hole, he read its pungent air like a diary written in lingering scents: snakes, numbats, feral cats, and most recently, a family of marsupial mice. Their pellets were dry and unraveling with time—the den was empty.

Fox squeezed between the draping leaves and branches, cautiously entering the pitch-black stomach of the lair. Inside, only a few bustling insects populated the space. Unfortunately for them, they became his evening meal. Their crackling shells broke the silence that had gripped the burrow for weeks.

The silence, to Fox, meant safety, and its security allowed him to relax. He enjoyed fossicking over the walls and layers of dried droppings and insect husks, searching for grubs. Though not hungry, his bloated stomach still full from the rat, he ate out of habit, unaccustomed to an abundance of food.

Quickly, he was sick. Vomiting up the insects he had devoured, he sat grinning beside the damp mess. Mother had warned him this could happen if he ate too much, but he had never thought much about it before. Hunger had always lingered in his belly.

He looked down at the insect-littered ooze and sniffed it. I can always eat it later, he thought.

Outside, in the vulnerable world, came the sound of an approaching car. He looked up from the vomit and gave the vehicle his full attention. He had seen and heard dozens of cars that day and was now more curious about their ever-changing shapes and colors than concerned.

It was completely dark as he peered through the curtaining leaves of the hole’s entrance. Listening to the familiar grumbling roar grow louder, he wondered how the car could see where it was going at night.

When the car rounded the bend, its two bright, unnatural eyes illuminated the scrub.

Fox scrambled backward, terrified that the car could see him. The den’s innards exploded with light as the white sun invaded its belly. Curling into a fetal position, he couldn’t stop himself from falling asleep. His shallow breathing carried him to the safety of slumber.

When he awoke minutes later, the car was gone, vanishing around the opposite bend in a pleasant red glow.

Fox found the car’s ignorance of his existence amusing. He giggled at his own misunderstanding, then relaxed into his adopted home.

As the hours passed, cars came and went at a decreasing rate. With each passing vehicle, Fox grew more blasé. By late evening, their lights and sounds became a comforting noise of companionship. He would wake from sleep to smile at the brief, temporary day brought by their beams.

In the fleeting light, he could make out the decaying bark of the fallen tree above him, the thin white tendrils of surface plants matted with chaotic cobwebs, and the smoothed-out patches of floor where other creatures had made their beds.

But as the night deepened, other sounds emerged. Noises that unsettled Fox and left him silently squinting into the dark from the entrance’s edge.

He could hear fallen leaves crunching under cautious paws and the rustle of human rubbish being crumpled and ripped somewhere near the road, now hidden in the night. Nocturnal birds emitted long, mournful calls, their notes hanging in the gently stirring air or slicing through the overbearing silence to reach distant companions who returned the sound.

Then he smelled it.

Something larger was crushing the bones of the mostly eaten rat. It devoured with passion, growling at smaller scavengers pacing on the fallen tree above the den.

The breeze finally carried the creature’s scent to the den’s entrance. Fox sniffed quietly, careful to draw no audible attention.

It was a huge female feral cat.

Fox had smelled cats before, but none as immense as this one. Her scent spoke of age and muscle, steeped in the pungency of death. As he read her, he could smell those she had fought and slain—their essence lingering in the scars of her coat. The more he unraveled her scent, the more he tried to quiet his pounding heart, which suddenly seemed as loud as a car thumping past on the road.

She was bound to hear it, he thought, as the odor of the dead rat’s mate matched the pacing creature above.

A shiver of cold ran through him. He choked on his breath as the faint stench of a slain fox wafted from a scar in her pelt.

Fox was terrified. Sleep was his only refuge.

Before surrendering to it, he clawed soil from the loosely packed walls and rolled himself in the debris until he was satisfied that any inquisitive nose would only taste dirt. Crawling into the furthest corner of the den, trembling within his earthy disguise, he curled up on a smooth patch of floor.

Throughout the night, he woke intermittently, agitated and fearful, listening to every unrecognizable disturbance.

CHAPTER II

The dawn and its occasional morning cars presented Fox with a false sense of security, allowing him to sink into a deeper, more restorative sleep. Only a subconscious ear remained on guard for Crow's return.

At first light, the automobiles started passing about once every hour, gradually increasing to every ten minutes by midday. Their roaring and rumbling became a familiar lullaby, massaging Fox’s slumber.

He was dreaming—wrestling Dint in a small grass-filled clearing beneath the comforting warmth of the sun. He was winning their playful tussle, pinning his brother beneath his paws, growling and laughing. Yet the dream was soundless; his brother spoke only through expressions.

Suddenly, a familiar mouth picked him up by the scruff of his neck and placed him gently on the dream-ground. Rolling over, giggling, he looked up to see her. But a car’s blaring horn tore him from the dissolving face of Mother.

Fox squinted awake, sunlight streaming through the leaves blinding him. Reluctantly, he rose, shaking off the dirt camouflaging his coat, and moved to the mouth of the den.

The horn blared again, the shrill sound piercing the sensitive structure of his ears. Peering out, he hesitated before spotting a stationary car on the roadside. A young human was pressing the center of a small black wheel inside the automobile, causing the horn to blare in unison.

An older woman stood behind a tree, marking a tuft of grass with her scent. Fox was amazed at her removable blue coat, which revealed a wobbling white, tailless rear underneath. She was screaming at the boy, who laughed, raising an arm and waving a single finger.

Fox was entranced by the boy’s partially black coat, which bore a glistening multicolored picture of a snake. Even from a distance, its colors shifted with the boy’s movements. The image stayed in Fox’s memory long after the woman returned to the vehicle and the car drove away.

By now, cars moved like dropped twigs in a fast-flowing stream. Crow was nowhere to be found. The trees teemed with birds of every kind. Even a murder of crows flew low, their cries anguished and haunting.

Fox rested in the burrow. Smaller than his birth den, it had grown comfortable with the addition of his scent. He lay in its mouth, surrounded by the familiarity of himself, watching and waiting for the bird.

Hours passed into boredom. The taste of yesterday’s adventure eventually, cautiously, lured him outside.

The sun invigorated him. Though he realized he could be in danger, he knew he couldn’t live forever in a hole.

He stretched, shaking the last traces of dirt from his coat. Dropping his head to the ground, he raised his rear into the air as though praising the sun’s warmth.

A small grasshopper flew awkwardly above the thin blades of wild grass, but Fox missed it in his leaping pursuit. The insect escaped to the plantless dirt beside the road, and Fox, too frightened to follow, turned back to the safety of the shrubs.

Pale white butterflies, fluttering in complex, low flights, disappeared down his throat. He devoured every insect he could find, spitting out the inedible and noting the palatable species for later.

He stumbled upon the remnants of the thoroughly devoured rat, now attended by ants and lingering maggots. The cat’s trail drifted faintly away into the bush. Peering into the distance, Fox sniffed the air for her presence but found only the scents of trees and unseen birds.

Reassured, he looked skyward for Crow, but the bird was nowhere to be seen. The cars continued their steady passage, and the sun worked its way across the spinning earth.

The entire day passed like this. Fox tired of worrying about his apparent abandonment and focused instead on becoming a collector—a storer of noises, smells, and sights.

The trees, he noticed, bore scars at their bases from forgotten bushfires. He sniffed the green shoots sprouting from their blackened roots, overturned leaves hunting for insects, and snagged numerous spider webs, which collapsed stickily onto his face.

Magpies watched him with mild concern, warbling secret messages in their lyrical language. They look like crows, he thought, as he rambled on.

As the day decayed, the blue sky fell into smudges of pink that dissolved into the inevitable night.

Fox was more confident now. His mouth reeked of insects as he wandered back to his burrow. The cars thinned in number, their lights marking their passing as the other nocturnal noises, familiar now, lost their power to frighten him.

Though not tired enough to sleep, he covered himself in soil again—more for reassurance than actual effect. He curled up on the same patch of smoothed floor and stroked spider webs from his whiskers.

He was thirsty. The day’s devoured insects seemed to avenge their deaths by stealing his moisture. He cursed his dry mouth, helpless through location and fear of the night outside, and escaped into dreams.

That night, he dreamed of rain and puddles. When he awoke on his second day, his throat was painfully dry.

Stumbling outside, he drank every drop of dew he could find. It soothed his throat but was not enough. There must be water elsewhere, he thought—water the other animals drank. The bird would know, if he ever returned.

The day awakened in identical routine to the one before, but Fox didn’t notice. He could think only of water. Sniffing the air for moisture, he smelled only wildflowers. An unfortunate beetle made the mistake of crossing his path, but its exoskeleton only accentuated the dryness in his mouth.

Returning to the burrow, he sulked, passing the time tearing down the last matting of cobwebs and plant roots. Cars marked the hours, as did the meandering magpies searching the roadside.

Frustration grew. His body ached from days without a substantial drink. He tasted his urine, but it burned his swollen tongue.

Emerging into the outer world again, he stared into the endless blue sky, trying to conjure a thick grey raincloud.

He searched the landscape for the bird, but Crow was still absent. Sitting down, he pondered which direction might lead him to water.

The more he thought, the more the passing cars blurred into the background. He sat through the noon sun, no closer to a decision.

“Thirsty?” Crow cawed.

CHAPTER 27

Thirst

Fox swung around to find the bird perched in the branches above him. He couldn’t hide the joy on his face at seeing his companion again, despite trying to sound surly.

“What do you care?”

“I care. Who’s gonna drag me rats off the road if you’re dead?”

“You found another rat?”

“Sort of,” Crow replied, glancing down the road at an approaching car and following its passing with a leisurely turn of his head. “A magpie mate.”

“A magpie?” Fox asked, disbelief mingling with the joy of Crow’s return.

Crow turned his head sideways, fixing Fox with the bottomless depth of his sculptured black eye, studying him as if puzzled by the question. “Magpies get hit by cars!”

Fox was flummoxed by the severity of Crow’s reply. He felt ashamed but wasn’t sure how he had insulted his only companion.

“I’m sorry,” Fox offered earnestly. “I’m just thirsty. I didn’t mean anything by it.”

Crow turned his head to regard Fox with his other identical eye, weighing the cub’s excuse. After briefly watching another passing car, Crow faced Fox head-on.

“The water’s on the other side of the road,” he said, his tone softening. “You gonna be all right crossing it?”

Fox hesitated, but his thirst—now commanding him with an influence stronger than hunger had ever possessed—pushed fear aside. He nodded.

Pleased, Crow cawed for Fox to follow and flew off over the trees, crossing the car’s domain to land on the other side.

Fox sighed, crawling up to the edge of the plants lining the grey road. He spent a few cautious moments visually and audibly checking for cars. Once satisfied, he sprinted across the human territory with a speed he hadn’t realized he possessed.

He bullheaded into the thick, drooping foliage of a mulga bush. The brittle brown strands beneath the younger green ones snapped under his push.

“Wait up, mate,” Crow squawked, lazily flying through the trees with a rhythmic beat of his wings. Fox continued to run deeper into the scrub, away from the threatening road.

“You’re goin’ the wrong way—it’s over here!” Crow cawed, still on the wing, changing direction mid-air and fading into the bush.

Fox relaxed slightly as his tail uncurled from beneath his stomach and his back straightened into a more natural run. Bounding over the usual rubble, he kept one eye on the ever-disappearing bird and the other on the ground.

The road, he noticed, separated identical bushland. Apart from a few larger scattered ferns, there was no difference to discern. The shrubs, mulga bushes, and scent trails remained familiar, crisscrossing like an invisible tapestry. Leaves still carpeted the earth, and the season’s last wildflowers rose stoically on slender stems.

They seemed to travel for hours. Fox lagged behind, his moisture-starved body aching from exertion one moment, and light-headed the next, feeling as though he floated rather than stumbled along.

Each step seemed impossible. His mind and body began to separate—his physical form moving forward on instinct, while his thoughts lingered like a passenger in a car.

He tried to mouth the question, How much farther? but his tongue was too dry for words. Dropping his head, he realized he hadn’t checked Crow’s position for ages. Looking up, he spotted the bird perched atop two immense, disorderly ferns.

The view blurred slightly as he closed the distance. A mist hung in the air, minute droplets sieving through the ferns’ leaves on the breeze. Fox gulped the damp air, not wondering where it came from.

Crow let him be for a moment, watching with amusement as the cub rose onto his hind legs, mouthing at the droplets.

Fox felt his tongue breathe back into life. His coat soaked through, and his parched throat began to ease its awful tightness.

“Want more?” Crow asked.

Fox nodded, exhausted.

“Then follow the sound.”

Listening through the waves of moisture, Fox detected a strange clicking noise. It was louder and more evenly spaced than any insect he’d ever heard. The clicks started slowly, then sped up into a manic rhythm. As they quickened, the vapor thickened, rolling through the ferns like a wave.

Hesitating, Fox pushed through the dead, draping leaves around the base of the ferns and emerged into a treeless clearing.

The clearing was enormous compared to the road’s width. Trees bordered the opposite side, smaller through the distance. To his left, a few empty parked cars stood silently in rows. Nearby, humans sat on wooden benches around what Crow called barbecues.

At first, they frightened him, but as Fox watched, he realized they were engrossed in their activities. He could smell their cooking meat, though he wasn’t sure what it was.

Crow giggled, explaining that the humans’ multicolored fur was called “clothes” and that underneath, they were hairless and smooth.

Fox, distracted by the clicks, turned his attention to the source: human-made pipes standing a meter tall, connected by thick hoses. The pipes sprayed powerful streams of water, breaking into rain-like droplets.

The water splattered Fox, dampening the last of his thirst. He drank deeply, licking droplets off the grass blades and sucking the liquid down. It revitalized him, pouring into his parched depths in delicious streams. He stretched full-length in pleasure.

“Get back, you dumb bastard!” Crow squawked. “You want the humans to tell the ranger they saw a fox?”

Fox turned and scurried back into the sanctuary of the ferns, shaking droplets from his soaked coat.

“Feel better?” Crow asked.

Fox lifted his head in a beaming smile, water running in rivulets down his face.

“How far is this magpie?” he asked.

Crow grinned, raising his gaze to the landscape.

“About an hour’s walk for you, slowie,” he cawed.

“Okay, let’s go,” Fox said, fully rejuvenated.

“Before we go—what ate the rest of that rat?” Crow asked grimly.

Fox grimaced at the memory and told the bird about the great cat. Crow listened intently, thinking deeply before interrupting near the end.

“From now on, we’ll bury whatever we find,” he cawed.

CHAPTER 28

The Magpie

When they reached the dead magpie, a half-squashed memory of its former self, it had gathered a small collection of feathered scavengers. A hawk stood upon the corpse, its curved beak and sharp talons asserting dominance over two crows trying to snatch an unguarded morsel.

Further back, where the road fell away to its bordering dirt, a family of warbling magpies strutted back and forth, picking at grubs and filling the air with resigned outpourings of grief.

Crow was furious. Squawking like a mad bird, he sent the other crows flying off in surprise and the magpies scurrying into the trees. But the hawk stood its ground, rearing back, outstretching its wings, and brandishing the air with its powerful curved beak.

Crow veered off, turning slowly in the air, then dove in again. The hawk remained defiant.

Crow landed low in a tree above Fox, who sat placidly in the afternoon shade, watching the hawk. The predator, now settled, was ripping off the last few morsels of feathered flesh, tossing them down its throat.

Crow fumed, mumbling in a language Fox could not understand. His feathers below his neck fluffed out, his head rolled back, and he cracked the sky with a note of disgust that made Fox cringe. The other two crows joined in the commotion, surrounding the hawk. The bird of prey, oblivious to their complaints, continued to eat, rising only at the occasional passing car.

“I want to go back to the burrow,” Fox told his still-grumbling companion, his voice cutting through the black bird’s annoyance.

Crow turned, his eyes sharp and vicious. “If you hadn’t been so bloody thirsty, we’d be eatin’ now,” he squawked.

Fox didn’t reply, though he felt like leaping up and tearing Crow’s head off. Instead, he rose and trampled off into the bush, letting his instincts guide his direction.

He had forgotten that he’d crossed the road and, still upset by the bird’s anger, wandered on until early evening.

Soon he was lost. No tree, shrub, or mulga bush was recognizable. The trees in this area were unscarred by fire. Their bark was smooth and whitish-grey, rising limbless for meters before breaking into sparse canopies.

Other trees dotted the landscape, but these giants dominated the view. Their long, slender olive leaves spiraled in their fall, performing a final dance of death. The leaves carried the pungent scent of eucalyptus.

Fox caught the scent of a den wafting bravely over the sharp tang of the trees.

It was a strangely constructed den, with a small circular opening that he had to squeeze into. The inner space fell beneath the surface of the earth. Thankfully, it was empty.

Fox didn’t bother with a soil disguise. Too annoyed and uncomfortable at having to sleep in a third burrow in such a short span of time, he sprayed his scent on the walls, claiming the dark hole as his own.

As night descended, his anger toward the bird began to wane, tumbling from its height into a murky inquietude.

Although cars occasionally powered past in their auras of white light, there was no significant wind movement. His ears, the only periscope to the surface, picked up the usual sounds of the bush at night.

Though he couldn’t identify all the noises, their familiarity gave him the ability to sleep.

His slumber, however, was fraught with nerves. The few dreams that emerged were disjointed and confusing, each new one erasing the memory of the last. He forgot them all upon waking to disturbances.

There was a frog, its croak as loud as a car door slamming, that kept him awake for hours. There were two cats fighting in the distance, their caterwauling sharp enough to seem as though they were tearing stars from the sky.

Fox had heard cats bicker before, but that was in his birth den near the security of Mother. Here, alone, he peered into the dark, trembling uncontrollably. The cats’ cries were almost enough to blot out another sound—one closer and more terrifying.

At first, he missed it. But the noise grew in volume as it drew nearer.

Fox’s shivering gave way to paralysis. Something was outside, stepping tenaciously toward the den. The grasses and dried leaves crackled, heralding its arrival.

As the creature approached, Fox became convinced this was its den. His fear obliterated thoughts of the cats, their existence forgotten as the unknown loomed.

The creature did not approach in a straight line. It veered in a broad zigzag, displaying the cunning of experience.

Fox’s mind steadied. He began organizing his avenues of escape, altering them as the situation changed. He could run. He could retreat to the back of the den. He could wait where he was and bluff an attack.

An approaching car bought him more time to prepare. The creature halted as the automobile passed, its presence temporarily concealed by the rumbling engine.

Fox decided against moving and focused his energy for one full-fledged affront.

The creature sniffed at his scent, short intakes of air offering no clues to its species.

Fox braced himself for the harrowing moments to come.

. . . . . . . . .

