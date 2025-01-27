This is an odd novel. It’s about a Fox who will be coerced into undertaking an impossible journey through our physical world in order to repair their spiritual world.

It is a mix of the harsh reality and beauty of the bush and humanity, and the unknown realm of the spirit foxes haunting the land in the whimpers of sleeping dogs.

Fox decided against moving and prepared his energy for one full-fledged affront. He could hear the animal sniffing his scent. The short intakes of air offered no clue to its species. He braced himself for the next harrowing moments.

Suddenly, the animal turned and fled back into the dark before Fox was sure of what had occurred. Nervously, he unclenched his muscles and peered out towards the animal's previous position, but there was only the dark and the scent of a cuditch hanging limp in the unstirring air.

He peed himself with relief, its warmth and aroma soothing his nerves. He turned and crawled against the back of the den, but despite his best efforts, he could not bring himself to sleep.

The early pearl of dawn brought with it his sight, and the cars’ rising numbers brought a feeling of unwarranted comfort. He watched the day arise from his regret at leaving Crow. He was hungry, but not devastatingly so, and a thick, heavy dew quenched his overnight thirst, which his fear had accentuated.

He proceeded, as the morning advanced, to wander back to where the magpie had been, and from there, to trace his trail back to his originally adopted den. He came across no other life other than the birds, who shrilled the bush with a combined alarm at his passing, though he had no idea of the fear his species instilled in them. He kept to his usual habit of staying behind the first row of scrub that bordered the road and sat every so often to observe the vehicles growl past.

He was enjoying his walk. His merged senses could identify no danger; even the strengthening breeze carried no fearful odors. It gave him a feeling of safety. Within this security, he raised his head, pushed up his tail, and pranced. He was enjoying himself.

He ate the odd insect that foraged across his path, rubbed himself in some rabbit droppings, impregnating his coat with their delectable smell. He rolled beneath the sun's touch and pawed the ungraspable air. He picked up a stout stick, clenching it firmly between his teeth, and carried it for a while before sitting and chewing it out of existence. He chewed at the swaying, low-hanging leaves and wildflowers, decapitating them from their slender stems. He ran, crept, sauntered, and sat all the way to what was left of the squashed magpie. After carefully negotiating the distance between the passing cars, he dashed out to eat whatever he could of the fly-blown remnants.

Crow watched him from the air as he spiraled down to land on the branches closest to what he regarded as his unusual accomplice.

"Ya finished, mate?" he cawed.

Fox turned, excited by the bird's return. Despite Crow’s aggression yesterday, he scampered off the road and sat behind the scrub below Crow.

"Found anything?" he asked.

Crow grinned, puffed out his chin feathers, and strutted back and forth on the limb in a short, proud gait.

"As a matter of fact, I have. He's down the road—another bird, this time a bloody seagull. Ya don't see many run-over seagulls, mate, I can tell ya!"

"Which way, bird?" Fox smiled.

Crow stopped his prancing, remembering that time was of the essence. He nodded his head in agreement and rose onto the wing.

"Wait till ya see this beauty!" he cawed from his swift, flowing perch in the sky.

CHAPTER 31

Months

Months went by like this. Fox grew, and he and Crow had a plethora of buried corpses in various stages of decay all along this stretch of road—the road that Fox now considered his third companion.

During this time, he had often returned to the dream den, even spent the odd night there, but it had never called him to it—until now.

He meandered inside the burrow beneath the pink, drooping tassels, feeling the oncoming of an important dream. It made him nervous; he wasn’t sure he wanted to go. He fell asleep in the last traces of sunlight, and as he descended into the comforting black, his dream body separated from his physical self and wandered off into the forest.

CHAPTER 32

The Golden Leaf

In a smaller park, deep in the human world earlier that day, two gardeners had toiled half the morning and all the afternoon, gathering and amassing scores of oak leaves into mounds of roughly shaped pyramids.

It had become too late for bagging and trucking the loads to the council's compost heap, and they had been forced to leave it until morning, praying as they left for a breezeless night.

Evening.

The wind unleashed her children into the park. The gardeners' prayers faltered to their rustling laughter as the youthful breezes threw themselves into the mounds.

Some of the leaves were damp and could not blow far; instead, they tumbled across the short-kept grass until friction laid them flat to the curved paths of inlaid brick.

But the majority were weightless and dry, lifted into the infants’ circulating arms, crashing and furling in dispersed waves of gold.

A collection landed upside-down on the surface of the park's large pond, where the wind's children used them as imaginary yachts. Blowing against their three upturned fingers, they raced them across the rippled water until gravity and the soaking depths drew them below.

Some were swirled recklessly out of the park's perimeters, across the impounding roads, wrapping themselves in temporary collages around the smooth curves of car bumpers and grills.

The ones that managed to traverse the leaf-devouring automobiles collected against the curbs or littered the well-kept gardens in the first row of houses. There, they waited—either to be raked back into smaller pyramids or for the rain to come and wash them down the gutters, drowning and choking the stormwater drains.

But one leaf, a freshly fallen leaf, still wore patches of a healthy shade of green. It was risen up over the others, above the spindly crown of its parent tree, into the flight paths of birds. Some of the children followed it, flowing and swirling it unnoticed above all that was human.

It ascended powerlessly into the higher currents, spun like a wheel over rows of tin and tiled roofs, whose houses lined the banks of the tangled river system of streets. It rose further into staggering heights, where finally the mother wind tore it free from her children and carried it silently, curling in her breath.

She swirled it across the crisscrossed lights of an industrial district, over slovenly yards of dimly lit rows of old cars, oil-stained cranes with their needle-drop chains, and decaying stacks of assorted pig iron. She spun it over amateur football parks and patches of undeveloped bush, keeping it with her for hours until losing her grip in the churning smoke pouring up and out of a processing plant's towering chimney.

The chimney belched its smoke as though constructing the clouds. The leaf soared through its tumultuous fog, somersaulting constantly into the upper reaches of the atmosphere. Eventually, gravity slipped it free, handing it back, heavy in altitude’s frost, to the mother wind.

She carried it beyond the satellite boundaries of the suburban lights. She passed it, with midnight, over the lonely glow of a farm window adrift amidst a sea of black fields, whose shores ran up and over the curving shadowed slopes of the hills that preceded the park.

The hills rolled past in solid waves, causing the wind to falter behind their towering windbreaks. Torn from her grasp again by this turbulence, the leaf descended in her weakened, altering currents.

Without the fuel of the mother wind, it rolled and tumbled down through the cold caresses of wispy clouds, pirouetting as though dancing to the rustling music of the approaching tree canopies. It floated on the spread of its three gold fingers, unnoticed, through a gap in the forest ceiling. Gliding in a series of smooth, curving arcs, it finally came to rest upon the disheveled earth, lying like a bright-colored shell.

CHAPTER 33

Dreamlike

All this night, Fox's spirit prowled ‘breeze-like’ through the forest. He found that, while detached from his body, he could rise up off the floor and swim through the trees, discovering and disturbing the creatures asleep in decayed hollows—creatures that growled or hissed their fear at his apparition. He followed rabbits down their burrows, then rose back up to the night, through the earth itself. He played chase with the dim spirit of a dead fox. Together, they cavorted like dolphins beyond the grasp of gravity. He had never had so much fun in all his short life. It was with regret that, in the morning, he acknowledged the call of the den.

His spirit drifted through the bush like a current. In his dream state, he leisurely flowed around the enormous rock and slid down its face like a tear that rolled into the den. He entered to find his body was no longer there.

He recoiled in horror to the clearing before the mouth, to be confronted by the weakened, barely visible image of the Dream Vixen.

“Where’s my body?” he screamed.

She shook her head, which hung limp, unable, it seemed, to rise and meet his eyes.

He closed in, floating beneath her image, shaking in fear, demanding an answer.

“This night has used all our power. It will be a while before we can meet you again,” she whispered, almost beyond his ability to hear.

“Where is my body?” he shouted.

“These,” she faltered, “are perilous dreams. Many lose their way. The lost cannot help us. We need you.”

Fox took this for ranting and wished he could grab her in his jaws and shake her until she answered.

“Scream!” she said as her image faded. “Scream!”

Fox’s ephemeral self floated in the small clearing’s air, alone and full of anger at himself for letting himself be fooled into this bizarre spirit trap.

The dawn was emerging in an even line of light across the entire horizon. He felt cold, though he knew he had no physical presence to sense. He lifted his head back and, in one concentrated burst of fear and anger, screamed.

The soundless utterance gained in power. It filled the silence with an uneasy quietness that vibrated his spirit. The scream became him. He felt it move to the edge of physical sound, bulging the faint line where the two worlds meet, then crossing it. He woke with an audible howl inside his physical body and wept.

Hugging himself in a whimpering hold, and though drenched in dew and freezing, he licked his fur as though his body was not his birthright, but a gift he had taken for granted—one he had been given another chance to worship for the precious collection of muscle, bone, and hair that it was.

He vowed in that instant never to leave it again, and any dream, or dream foxes, would have to come into the confines of his skull to communicate with him.

It took him a while to calm down, but as he did, as he began to take in his surroundings, he realized his body had somehow independently traveled to this place. There was a recognition to the trees, a familiarity to the bushes and the layout of the clearing. He looked down on the advice of his own inner voice and discovered the leaf.

The Sickness

The infected fox fled. Cage open, humans watching, it arrowed to the nearest scrub and turned only in the bushes. They were still there, ute behind them, pointing in his direction with the antenna. The collar was a weight behind his neck. He watched them as they watched and pointed at the scrub. Then, with something small burning in his stomach, he broke away and disappeared.

CHAPTER 34

The Joey

The Joey was morning-dead, half its body crushed in a tire’s width. Its head raised, small mouth open, frozen in an unspoken defiance of death.

No other scavengers, except the abundant flies, had found it. Fox could sense their freshly laid eggs as he sniffed its short-haired pelt; his ears pricked for approaching cars.

The Joey stunk of human death. The spilt pool of treacled blood merged its odor with the scent of rubber. Fox was well used to this smell by now, though he still found the odor unpleasant.

He sank his teeth into the tough construction of the Joey’s undamaged upright ear and, with one hard tug to dislodge its squashed flesh from the road and beneath the rising aura of annoyed flies, dragged the corpse to the sheltered clearing behind two closely growing shrubs that caressed each other in the wind’s impermanence.

Crow puffed out his neck feathers and paced quickly back and forth upon the outstretched limb of a tree sheltering this clearing. He had been waiting for this moment and was unable to remain still.

"He's almost as big as that seagull," Fox spoke as he looked over the broken infant.

"We'll never eat 'im in one go," snapped Crow, unable to contain his hunger.

"We'll have to bury him after we finish, for sure."

Fox nodded, and without further stalling, enraged the settling flies again as he tore off bite-sized pieces of flesh for the bird.

Crow opened his wings and flapped without flying, as the actual moment of devouring drew within the boundaries of a minute. His eyes, his ears, his hunger were unable to register any other danger or non-specific occurrence. He was already dropping to the floor before Fox had called him, as was their usual routine.

Crow's feather-encrusted eyes gleamed as he stuffed the morsels into his beak and lifted, struggling at first, back to his limb.

Fox sat amused, watching his awkward lift, and followed the odd piece falling free to the leaves, instinctively remembering their individual positions for later.

Despite the Dream Vixen's ramblings, Fox wondered if he should try surviving without his black-feathered finder. He knew where to find water, had a collection of homely, well-hidden burrows, and thought, How hard could hunting be to learn? He could survive on insects until his natural-born abilities honed their skills. But then the delicious odor rising from the dead accident victim saturated his mouth. He shrugged, forgot this thought, and ate.

The flesh was moist and divine, and as he swallowed, he could feel his carnivorous system seemingly rejoice at the descending, unprocessed fuel.

Crow was delirious. These months of eating meat in trees, unconcerned about approaching cars, were a time to be relished. A lifestyle he did not want to surrender back to the difficulties before their pairing. He watched Fox devouring and thought of him as an assistant to days of minimal hunger. It warmed him, strengthened him. Let the other crows fight amongst their murders over the meager scraps squashed and ingrained near the oil stains on the perilous road, he thought.

Fox turned his head and froze!

Crow, too, looked up to the mystery. Lost in eating and thought, he had not, as Fox had not, noticed their arrival until now.

Stunned, his beak fell open. A torn slice of flesh dropped, spinning into the rubble below. Four female kangaroos stood in dark, graceful silhouettes in the shadows of the afternoon shade. They were silent and still. Their tails draped the fallen foliage in heavy, arching curves. They were observing Fox and the torn, broken Joey. But there was no aggression in their stance, just a quiet observance, as though they wished to be regarded as nothing more than trees themselves.

Without looking up at Crow, or taking his eyes off the four silent shadows, Fox backed away slowly from the half-eaten food. Three of the roos followed Fox's hesitant retreat to the two small bushes. They watched him cower where he lay, tail wrapped around his body up to his snout.

But one of the females did not follow Fox's retreat. She kept her vision on the Joey. Crow noticed a discernible trembling that set her apart from the others.

The trembling female looked gracefully over to Fox and stared for a brief moment before turning her attention to Crow.

Something in Crow's brain went cold under her burning stare. He wrapped his wings tighter to offset the heat. He tried to look away, but for some reason, he was unable. She would not break her stare. Inside his little mind, her eyes inscribed a mirror of themselves, slicing their presence into his thoughts. He could feel it happening until, in her own chosen time, she looked away. The inscription remained—eyes in his head.

Finished with the bird, the female bent down to her seemingly ineffective front paws, and with awkwardness, crossed to the Joey.

As the others remained still, she carefully smelled its body, feeding herself on its odor. Ignoring everything else, she licked tenderly at his untouched head, before working her way down, in cautious strokes, to the rim of his awful wounds. She smelled his ragged, torn flesh, then gently returned and quietly caressed her way back up to the pained lines of his face.

Crow watched in silence, unnerved by these inscribed eyes that would not remove themselves from his head.

The mother remained, caressing the infant until, in an unspoken decision, the other three, in choreographed movement, turned in a gentle rustling of the undergrowth. She looked back to find them bent and waiting.

She turned back once more to the Joey. She rubbed the length of both slender cheeks against his undamaged face, coating herself in his altering odor, before rising to the grey-sculptured curves of her species and, with effortless bounds, ghosted back with the others into the scrub.

. . . More soon