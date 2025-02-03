This is an odd novel. It’s about a Fox who will be coerced into undertaking an impossible journey through our physical world in order to repair their spiritual world.

CHAPTER 36

Some of the dead foxes, from running, had ripped up all their pads. Others had torn or even broken their snouts after crashing into rocks and trees. Several were found washed up on the beach, where it was assumed they’d tried to swim for the mainland—or perhaps they had attempted to use the water to quench the flames.

Several abandoned litters were discovered. Some of the cubs were found inside their dens, each covered in ants, while others lay further away, their final locations dependent on how far the sickness had driven them.

The virus’s field test was an unmitigated success. Striding behind the field technicians, the media were allowed to film and photograph whatever corpses they came across. They also captured footage of the penned-up carriers, their red satellite tracking collars digging into their necks.

The story spread like wildfire.

All across Australia, foxes were being trapped so they could be injected with the carrier strain of the virus.

Councils, both city and rural, were encouraged to set up CCDs: Corpse Collection Departments. Officers were sent to the city, where they were trained in the use of—and issued—the appropriate protective equipment. Many of these new departments acquired their own vehicles: white vans adorned with the image of a fox’s head on the side.

Chapter 37

Crow lifted, alone, into the morning air. With weary effort, he flew above the trees, following the slow snake of the road. He had not told Fox about these “Eyes in his Head.” No doubt it was obvious, though, especially seeing how lately he had developed the habit of beating his head against branches in an attempt to dislodge the discomfort the eyes brought. This banging had stripped away feathers, leaving bald patches on the sides of his head.

Crow cawed to the ache. From somewhere below, a murder of crows returned his call. He circled, gliding through a slow revolution as he tried to locate them. It had been longer than he could be bothered to recall since he’d spoken to others of his kind. He had often heard murders calling to each other, but these calls were meant for him. A caw rose and lingered in his throat—a simple hello that, as he went to utter it, he found he could not. The “Eyes in his Head” had begun searing into his brain. It was all he could do to stay in the air.

Again, they offered him their voices, but breaking from his circle, he returned to following the road.

As it did every day at this time, the pain grew worse. Soon it would be unbearable. Desperate to rid himself of its agony, Crow changed course for the pond.

There were no humans at the clearing, and without checking for other dangers, he landed on the submerged top step of the stone stairs that descended into the water.

The shock of the cold water snapped the pain back to a more bearable level, but it did not extinguish it. Hopping out onto the bank, he stood there, too saturated to fly, and allowed the sun to dry his feathers. Dejected, he ignored the black swans and ducks watching him. He ignored, too, the sky that could very well deliver a hawk.

He knew that this pain did not intend to give in. It wasn’t interested in just making him uncomfortable. However it worked, this pain’s sole goal was to kill him by making it impossible for him to concentrate. And it was succeeding. As he stood there, panting, he knew that this pain wasn’t a prolonged punishment—but rather the slow beginning of the end.

Chapter 38

Tucked inside the cells of the carrier foxes, the virus was officially released. The first release was in the eastern states, where, one after another, infected foxes were set free into all of the major National Parks and sheep production areas. Over the following two weeks, other foxes were released into the cities and substantial country towns. As far as possible, the exact locations were kept secret.

Out of man’s reach, the carrier foxes scraped their way over backyard fences and splashed across winter creeks, celebrating their freedom as they tore through fields and paddocks. They were desperate to be touched, and finding the trails of females, they followed them hungrily, fighting any males that held their ground.

By the end of the first day, hundreds of foxes—all unaware—had become infected. By the end of the second day, just as the first foxes began feeling the initial symptoms of the sickness, the number of infected foxes was rising toward a thousand.

The Ranger leaned against his ute. The Dog was back at home, for even though he’d been told there was absolutely no chance of the virus mutating—of crossing the species barrier—he was not convinced. Before him, a technician was placing the cage on the ground. Because of the size and lack of importance of the park, he had been given only one infected fox. Inside the cage, it was being driven wild by the smell of the bush.

“Want to give him a name?” the technician asked, his hand on the cage’s latch.

Smirking, the Ranger shook his head.

Chapter 39

The storm formed far out on the ocean. Churning its way to land, it ravaged the city: uprooting trees and ripping off roofs. Then, when it had tired of Man, it moved inland, thundering over the hills and farms until it found and crashed into the park.

Last winter, Crow had found a branch in an old tuart that offered him some protection from the elements. Perched there now, he was cold and in pain. This was the first storm with the “Eyes in his Head.” In the pauses between, when he repeatedly beat his skull against the bark, he listened, exhausted, to the forest pruning its dead and dying trees with the tool of the wind’s strength. Around him, he could hear trees and branches crashing to the ground. Their toppling bulks shuddered the forest, which every few minutes found itself shock-lit by lightning.

Crow had not seen Fox for a couple of days. He had begun to wonder if Fox had realized he was sick and, deciding he was of no use, had abandoned him. So convinced was he of this that he did not expect to see Fox below this tree. But he was there. Saturated and barely visible, Fox was squinting as he looked up.

“Bird!” he called.

Hiding his delight at seeing Fox, Crow dropped to a branch closer to the ground and asked:

“What?”

“You’ve got to follow me,” Fox yelled, shaking the rain from his head.

“Why?”

“Just do it,” Fox replied and turned to leave.

“Food?” Crow cawed above the chaos.

Fox turned and shook his head.

“Then get stuffed!” Crow cawed. “Why the hell would I fly through this for anything other than food?”

“It’s to help you,” Fox yapped.

“Help me? . . . Help me with what?”

“With those ‘Eyes in your Head!’”

Dumbfounded, Crow stared down at Fox.

“Follow me,” Fox yelled, then turned again and headed off for the den below the rock.

Chapter 40

When Crow landed on the rain-battered rock, the trees surrounding it were swaying in the wind as though they were being tortured, and the wind, as if enjoying it, was howling.

Crow raised his head to the rain and let its freezing drops soothe the “Eyes’ pain.”

“Bird!” Fox called.

“What?”

“You have to try to sleep.”

It’s pouring with rain, and he wants me to sleep, Crow thought, laughing to himself as he raised his beak to the rain.

“How did you know about my pains?” Crow cawed, but before he could hear a reply, an unnatural sleep rose from below him. As it surged up through his claws, he tensed at its power. Panicking, he tried to fly away. But he wasn’t going anywhere. The sleep had him as securely as if he were glued to the rock.

Everything became and remained black. Alone, Crow felt himself descending. As he floated down, the black became a grey fog. In it, he was able to see the black feathers of his Dream-Self, and then, past this, he could see Fox.

Black eyes ready for anything, Crow took in all that was appearing. And things were appearing. Beyond Fox, shadows were moving. Fox shadows, unfettered by flesh, slipped past each other, and as they came into view, he found all their eyes were focused on him.

Crow knew spirits existed, but he had never had anything to do with them. Rarely did he dream, and when he did, it was always images of food—or, if not food, warmth.

There was no warmth here.

Then, next to Fox, the oldest Vixen he had ever seen appeared. Partially transparent, she, too, had eyes only for him.

Crow puffed out his feathers, yet could see immediately that she did not see this as a show of strength but rather found it comical.

Then she spoke. He listened but did not understand.

“How is your head?” Fox translated.

“Who the hell is she?” he cawed.

Fox lowered his head.

“Well?” Crow pressed.

Without warning, the “Eyes in Crow’s Head” exploded. He collapsed, cawing in torture. It felt like a thousand worms, each with needles for teeth, were chewing through his brain. It was so intense that the pain travelled back through his dream-self to his true body, which, all but paralysed, shivered on the rock. Then, as suddenly as it had started, the pain stopped.

“How is your head?” the Spirit Vixen asked, and after an awkward pause, Fox reluctantly translated.

Picking himself up, Crow glared at Fox before turning his fuming eyes to her.

“We can take that pain away,” the Spirit Vixen said in a gentler tone.

Crow remained silent. He had never been in a trap, but he knew, as Fox translated, that this was one.

Stuck, he listened.

“But first,” she began, “we need your language and some of your time. Give us these, and we’ll give you back your head.”

As Crow listened to the translation, everything changed. To him, the word “need” shifted the entire balance of power. Head back, he cawed:

“Why should a load of dead foxes need me?”

As Crow listened, the Spirit Vixen told him of their broken Spirit Trail and of their belief in a ship and the journey.

“Why me?” Crow interrupted. “I wouldn’t know one ship from another. What crow would?”

“A crow wouldn’t. A seabird might.”

“Then talk to a bloody seagull!”

As soon as Fox translated this, her eyes narrowed, and the “Eyes in his Head” exploded. In agony, he collapsed again. Convulsed before them, uncontrollably, until once again, it suddenly stopped.

“How is she doing that?” Crow asked Fox, breathlessly.

“Help us or die,” the Spirit Vixen said.

“But how do I know you can get rid of them?” he cawed.

“Help us or die,” she replied.

Crow made his decision instantly. “Stuff you! Stuff you all!”

Immediately, the “Eyes in his Head,” for the third time, increased their pain. It was so intense now that Crow was sure his skull would burst.

Outside, in the physical world, his body shuddered. The pain went on, pushing him toward the limits of his endurance, then past. Pathetically, he began cawing like an abandoned chick in a nest. He cawed for help. He cawed for mercy. He cawed for death.

Gradually, though, the pain receded, then kept receding until it was gone.

Shivering, he opened his dream eyes and found a small cub standing near him—a cub that looked like Fox. Behind the cub, the Spirit Vixen was waiting.

“You leave tomorrow,” she said.

And as soon as Fox had translated this, they were gone.

As Crow lay in the dream, shuddering to the jolts of the eyes in his head, he looked over at Fox and glared.

“Why?” he cawed, his voice weak.

“To save my mother,” Fox replied, clearly embarrassed.

Grimacing, Crow turned away, and this movement rolled him back into his body.

On his back, he lay on the rock as the rain poured and the lightning forked.