CHAPTER 36

Some of the dead foxes, from running, had ripped up all their pads. Others had torn or even broken their snouts after crashing into rocks and trees. Several were found washed up on the beach, where it was assumed they’d tried to swim for the mainland—or perhaps they had attempted to use the water to quench the flames.

Several abandoned litters were discovered. Some of the cubs were found inside their dens, each covered in ants, while others lay further away, their final locations dependent on how far the sickness had driven them.

The virus’s field test was an unmitigated success. Striding behind the field technicians, the media were allowed to film and photograph whatever corpses they came across. They also captured footage of the penned-up carriers, their red satellite tracking collars digging into their necks.

The story spread like wildfire.

All across Australia, foxes were being trapped so they could be injected with the carrier strain of the virus.

Councils, both city and rural, were encouraged to set up CCDs: Corpse Collection Departments. Officers were sent to the city, where they were trained in the use of—and issued—the appropriate protective equipment. Many of these new departments acquired their own vehicles: white vans adorned with the image of a fox’s head on the side.

CHAPTER 37

Crow lifted, alone, into the morning air. With weary effort, he flew above the trees, following the slow snake of the road. He had not told Fox about these “Eyes in his Head.” No doubt it was obvious, though, especially seeing how lately he had developed the habit of beating his head against branches in an attempt to dislodge the discomfort the eyes brought. This banging had stripped away feathers, leaving bald patches on the sides of his head.

Crow cawed to the ache. From somewhere below, a murder of crows returned his call. He circled, gliding through a slow revolution as he tried to locate them. It had been longer than he could be bothered to recall since he’d spoken to others of his kind. He had often heard murders calling to each other, but these calls were meant for him. A caw rose and lingered in his throat—a simple hello that, as he went to utter it, he found he could not. The “Eyes in his Head” had begun searing into his brain. It was all he could do to stay in the air.

Again, they offered him their voices, but breaking from his circle, he returned to following the road.

As it did every day at this time, the pain grew worse. Soon it would be unbearable. Desperate to rid himself of its agony, Crow changed course for the pond.

There were no humans at the clearing, and without checking for other dangers, he landed on the submerged top step of the stone stairs that descended into the water.

The shock of the cold water snapped the pain back to a more bearable level, but it did not extinguish it. Hopping out onto the bank, he stood there, too saturated to fly, and allowed the sun to dry his feathers. Dejected, he ignored the black swans and ducks watching him. He ignored, too, the sky that could very well deliver a hawk.

He knew that this pain did not intend to give in. It wasn’t interested in just making him uncomfortable. However it worked, this pain’s sole goal was to kill him by making it impossible for him to concentrate. And it was succeeding. As he stood there, panting, he knew that this pain wasn’t a prolonged punishment—but rather the slow beginning of the end.

CHAPTER 38

Tucked inside the cells of the carrier foxes, the virus was officially released. The first release was in the eastern states, where, one after another, infected foxes were set free into all of the major National Parks and sheep production areas. Over the following two weeks, other foxes were released into the cities and substantial country towns. As far as possible, the exact locations were kept secret.

Out of man’s reach, the carrier foxes scraped their way over backyard fences and splashed across winter creeks, celebrating their freedom as they tore through fields and paddocks. They were desperate to be touched, and finding the trails of females, they followed them hungrily, fighting any males that held their ground.

By the end of the first day, hundreds of foxes—all unaware—had become infected. By the end of the second day, just as the first foxes began feeling the initial symptoms of the sickness, the number of infected foxes was rising toward a thousand.

The Ranger leaned against his ute. The Dog was back at home, for even though he’d been told there was absolutely no chance of the virus mutating—of crossing the species barrier—he was not convinced. Before him, a technician was placing the cage on the ground. Because of the size and lack of importance of the park, he had been given only one infected fox. Inside the cage, it was being driven wild by the smell of the bush.

“Want to give him a name?” the technician asked, his hand on the cage’s latch.

Smirking, the Ranger shook his head.

CHAPTER

Crow lifted into the air: rising, with weary effort, above the forest's canopy, following the slow snake of the road.

Crow knew nothing of the dreams, or of the Spirit Vixen. He knew nothing of the den below the rock. Nothing of the foxes’ spoken need for him. All he did know of the other-worlds was that however the Joey’s Mother had inscribed her eyes into his mind, her revenge had carved them deeply. So deeply that even now, as he flew, their presence in his head still burned.

Crow had not told Fox of this pain but realized that Fox was aware something was wrong by the habit he had developed of beating his head against branches in an attempt to dislodge the discomfort.

Crow cawed to the ache, and from somewhere in the green waves, a murder of crows returned his call. He circled, glided into a slow revolution, as he tried to locate them.

Somewhere, from below the leaves, they offered their voices again.

It had been longer than he could be bothered to recall since he had spoken to others of his kind. He had heard murders calling to each other often, but these calls were to him—it moved him. A caw rose and lingered in the short drop of his throat. A simple hello that, as he went to utter, he found he could not, for the eyes’ pain became so searing, so severe, that they robbed him of his voice. It was all he could do to keep flying. And with calls still rising from below him, he broke from his circle and returned to the air above the road.

He watched the Ranger’s ute pass underneath him: the dog in the back lapping up the fast-moving air.

With the pain becoming unbearable—as it did at this time every day—he changed course for the ponds.

There were no humans at the ponds, and without checking for danger, he headed for the steps that walked into the larger of the ponds.

Splashing onto the first step below the surface, he stood and shook his head in the water, noticing, relieved, that the shock of the cold water was returning the pain to a more acceptable level.

Hopping out onto the bank, he rested and let the afternoon sun dry him as the black swans and ducks watched.

Ignoring them, he looked up at the bush besieging the clearing and knew that he was dying.

CHAPTER

The bandicoot paused. Head up, it listened through the teeming rain for other steps. She sensed danger—but then, she always did. Methodically, she’d been working her way through the trees, scouring the saturated ground for worms, which were surfacing to escape the water.

Normally, she would never venture out in daylight, but hunger’s hook outweighed the safety of the weather.

Crouched, the Vixen watched the bandicoot. From here, it looked small. If she charged in now, the creature would be able to escape. She needed to be closer. That’s why, every time the bandicoot found a worm, she’d edged herself forward. With the wind the way it was, she knew it wouldn’t smell her; all she had to do was not make a noise.

Finding a worm, the bandicoot devoured it: crunching the coils filled with damp dirt. Finished, she lifted her head and sniffed as her eyes rescanned the view. Then, finding nothing to be wary of, she continued her zigzagging trail, pausing again to manically pull another worm up from its frail hold on the soil.

Though still too far away, the Vixen used the bandicoot’s preoccupation with the worm as an advantage. Leaping over larger twigs, she charged the animal.

The cold flesh of the worm gave the bandicoot the shivers, and while shivering, she heard the steps. Glancing up, she saw the charging Vixen in one moment and was fleeing in the next.

She did not look back. Snout forward, she ran till her heart felt like it was tearing, as all her muscles burned. She had no destination. Knew there was nowhere to hide that the Vixen couldn’t find her. She had to outrun it. Outrun it and keep running. And running, she tore out onto the road.

The Vixen stopped, but the car didn’t. From the roadside, she watched the car disappear down the road as the bandicoot’s front legs ran, despite the rear half of her being crushed to the road.

Unable to sense any more approaching cars, the Vixen cautiously came out onto the road and smelled the bandicoot as the animal, eyes full of shock and fear, squealed.

The bandicoot was wearing a light blue collar. The Vixen had never seen one before, but it smelled human. Aware of it, ears pricked for cars, she began eating from the crushed end as the bandicoot ran and ran into the blackness that finally found it.

CHAPTER 40

The storm rose from far out on the ocean and churned its way to land. It ravaged and tore at the metropolis, uprooting trees, ripping off roofs, and blowing down fences and garbage bins. And when it had bored with the humans, it moved further, lashing over the hills to crash into the Park.

The canopy's surface blew up into a chaotic nightmare of churning waves. Animals hid in their dens or in the hollows of trees, or simply, like the kangaroos, curled up for warmth as best they could, as the rain and wind attacked.

Crow had, last winter, found a favorite branch that offered some protection from the elements. He was perched there now. This was the first storm with the “eyes in his head.” In the pauses between, where he repetitively beat his skull against the wood, he listened, exhausted, to the forest pruning its dead and dying trees with the wind’s strength. Trees could be heard crashing to the ground: their falling bulks shuddered the forest.

Crow had not seen Fox for a couple of days. He had begun wondering if he’d gone, so he did not really expect to see him below this tree now. But he was below him, saturated and barely visible in the rain, he called up to him.

Crow, dizzy from his head injuries, left his perch and dropped to the branches closer to Fox. “What?” he asked.

“Follow me,” Fox said, shaking the rain from his head.

“Why?”

“Just do it,” Fox replied and turned to leave.

“Is it food?” Crow asked, cawing above the furore.

Fox turned and shook his head.

“Then get stuffed!” Crow cawed.

“You’ve got to come.”

“Why the hell should I fly through this for anything other than food?”

“It’s to help you.”

“Help me? Help me with what?” he cawed.

“With the ‘eyes in your head!’” Fox shouted as the wind increased its force.

Crow was wordless. He stared down at Fox as Fox vanished and reappeared from beneath a breaking wave of leaves.

“How do you know about them?” Crow asked.

“Follow me,” Fox said, then turned and headed off into the storm.

CHAPTER 41

Crow landed on the rain-battered rock: its worn granite capturing a myriad of minute, clear pools of rain that emptied to the pressure of his claws. The trees surrounding it were swaying to the wind, and the wind was howling.

Crow raised his head to the falling rain and let its freezing touch soothe the “eyes’ pain.”

“Bird!” Fox called.

“What?”

“You have to sleep. It’s essential.”

“It’s pouring with rain, and you want me to sleep?”

“Yes, it’s essential,” Fox yelped up. “You can come into the den if you want.”

“No thanks, mate. She’ll be right,” he laughed and again raised his beak to the rain, saturating the awful ache with cold.

An unnatural sleep rose through him. Rose like osmosis. He was chilled by its power, its speed. He felt his legs give way, fell, and lay on the rock. Vainly tried to halt the last of its oncoming… Slept.

Everything was black. Crow felt himself descending, floating down gently. Images began to form. A decayed oak leaf: a soup of light whose dimness enabled him to see the black feathers of his Dream-Self and then further still, Fox.

Fox looked worried. He looked from Fox to the parameters of the dream and found everything was a cloud.

The Spirit Vixen appeared. Eyes only on Crow, she moved to the right of Fox, her features losing their edge in the dream’s blur.

Crow puffed out his feathers, yet felt it was seen by her not as a show of strength but comically.

“How is your head?” she asked, her eyes lit for a reply.

“It’s alright,” he cawed.

Without warning, the “eyes in his head” exploded. He collapsed, cawing in torture. The pain carried back through his dream-self to his true body, shivering on the rock. Beneath the rain, it too convulsed. Then, as suddenly as it had started, the pain stopped.

“How is your head?” she asked again.

Picking himself up, Crow glared at Fox, who dropped his head.

“We can take their pain away,” the Spirit Vixen told him in a gentler tone.

Crow remained silent. He had never been in a trap, but he knew this was one. He considered his options quickly. Surely, if they had wanted to kill him, he’d already be dead. But her obvious contempt did not convey a concern for his welfare. Then again, what could he do? If he wished to prolong his life, he had to rid his mind of these “eyes.”

“We need your language,” she began. “Your language and some time. Give us these, and we will remove the pain.”

The word “need,” to Crow, shifted the entire balance of power. Head back, he cawed: “Why should a dead fox need me?”

As Crow listened, the Spirit Vixen told him of the Broken Spirit Trails and their belief in a ship.

“So why me?” Crow stopped her. “I wouldn’t know one ship from another. What crow would?”

“Crows wouldn’t. Seabirds might,” Fox said softly.

Crow swung to his companion: “Then talk to a bloody seagull!” he cawed.

The “eyes in his head” exploded again. As if full of broken glass, they slivered through his thoughts, and again he collapsed.

“How do you do that?” he asked, breathless, once the pain had stopped.

The Spirit Vixen did not reply, but as Crow made it back to his claws, he realized she was fading.

“Help us or die,” she said as she continued to fade.

“Well, how do I know you can get rid of them?” he cawed.

“Help us or die,” she replied.

“Well, why didn’t that bloody ’roo do the same to Fox’s head?” he cawed even louder.

“He didn’t chase her joey onto the road,” she replied and disappeared.

“What if I did? I always do. What’s the problem with that?” he cawed, but she was gone.

Alone with Fox, who would not look at him, Crow thought, then made his decision instantly. He would not help. But as he went to speak the words, the “eyes in his head” increased their pain until he felt as though his skull would burst. In front of Fox, he writhed in agony. His physical body did the same. Separate, they lapsed onto the border of an uncontrolled fit. Still, the pain went on, pushing toward the limits of his endurance. He began cawing like a scared chick in a nest. Cawed without remorse, without pride. Began, as the pain passed his limits, to beg for death. Instead, he was given life.

With his vision blurred, he looked over to find Fox was gone. Glancing up, he found himself surrounded by foxes. They were thick in the cloud’s gloom. Thousands of foxes. Thousands of eyes. Too weak to stand, Crow closed his eyes to escape.

When he woke in his body, it was still raining. Collapsed on top of the freezing rock, unable to fly off to the trees for lack of strength, he lay there, as though dead, for the remainder of the night.

Chapter

The foxes, locked in their cages, rocked to the motion of the four-wheel-drive working its way down the dirt road. On either side, the plantation pine forest was dark, cool, and deep. They could smell the pine, taste the kangaroos’ scent as the animals, from within the trees, watched the four-wheel-drive pass.

Three cages were empty. Those foxes had already been released. Each one injected with the sickness first. Across the land—on farms, crown land, and even in the cities—the infected foxes were being released. Full of the virus, they tore into freedom, each unaware of what they were bringing, of what they were letting loose. In a week, they would all be dead. A week after that, the next wave of infected foxes would be released, and so on, until six waves of the virus had been delivered into the feral population.

As the spirits watched, the sickness spread. Unaware of micro-organisms, they had no idea what the virus was. They could only follow its deadly wake as, on the legs of sprinting foxes, it spread.

Chapter

Crow awoke Fox with the caw of food. Fox stretched himself in the early sun and felt the breeze stir his pelt. He looked up to Crow and found him waiting in the silence he had kept since the dream.

Whether the bird was still in pain thanks to the “eyes” or whether it had been temporarily relieved was a mystery to Fox. And although, in the last few weeks, the bird had seemed physically stronger, the only body language readable in Crow’s demeanor was resignation.

They should have been gone by now. Fox knew this. Every night, the spirits had filled his dreams with the numbers of foxes dying of the sickness. They talked about it like it was a wave breaking from all angles across the land, finding and killing them wherever they hid. The knowledge kept him quiet. So quiet that, apart from necessary talk, he and Crow were a sour pair.

Together, they reached the road, and Crow cawed. Peering through the leaves of the scrub bordering the road, Fox found the bandicoot—crushed and half-eaten—on the road. After listening for cars, he scurried out to the creature, grabbed its uplifted snout, and dragged it back to the safety of the bushes.

Under the annoyed flies, who always beat everyone to a carcass, Fox stood back, both at the presence of the light blue collar and at the familiar scent of the animal. Crow viewed the collar curiously too. Both knew it was human. But whereas Crow was not that concerned, Fox realized where he’d smelled the scent before.

Taking a step back, he glanced up at Crow and then turned and took off into the bush.

Crow watched him go. It annoyed him. He’d have to follow soon. Unknown to Fox, the pain from the “eyes in his head” only eased when he was physically close to Fox. For the last week, he’d slept near Fox’s den—whichever den Fox chose—and flew off in the early light to scrounge. Personally, he was rearing to begin the journey to the ship, to be rid of Fox, to be free.

Leaving the tree, he landed on the dead bandicoot and ate what he could as the pain level began rising with Fox’s departure.

Chapter

The den was still there. The scents of the ranger and the dog were still stamped over it. Sitting a short distance away, Fox could smell them from here.

This was the first time he’d been back, and the scent of the bandicoot was all over him. As Crow landed in the trees above, Fox, full of dread and missing, crossed the small clearing and squeezed his way in.

Chapter

It was just before dawn when the ranger tossed the antenna into the back of his ute. Free of the awkward contraption, he walked back to the bandicoot—dead near the side of the road, its skull crushed and most of its flesh devoured.

It was the last of the ten from the pen, which the vixen had raided. The last of the ten he had been ordered to release into the park. Against the idea from the start, he had told his superiors that they should wait until the Najoxin virus had eradicated the foxes, for then, at least, with just the cats to contend with, they might have a chance of surviving. Now, as he looked down at the decomposing animal, he knew he had all the proof he needed to prove himself right.

Removing the radio collar, he tossed the animal by one of its back legs, spinning it into the bush. Four years he had spent rearing these bandicoots.

The dog growled. It was the growl he kept for the scents of foxes.

“What is it, boy?”

The dog growled again.

Returning to his ute, he placed the collar in its glove box and removed his rifle. “Come on, mate,” he said as he set the dog off down Fox’s trail, its nose finding Fox every step.

Chapter

As the dawn broke, Fox woke in the birth den to the fading scents of Mother and Dint. Outside, Crow, sounding bored, cawed to him.

He did not want to leave. No dream was holding him back, but the odor of the bandicoot was all over him, and although he had no word for catalyst, he felt something awful was going to happen. He sensed death.

Crow had no such premonitions. All he wanted was for Fox to emerge so that they could return to the bandicoot and eat whatever was left. Now, in the day, Fox apprehensively sniffed the air, but on tasting nothing to worry him, he set off back to the road.

III

To the sound of Fox’s approaching steps, the cat took to the trees. Crouching on a branch, she waited.

IV

Fox paused. Sniffed the air. Something was wrong. Listening for trouble, he peered through the trees but, on finding nothing, moved on—passing, as he did, under the cat.

Above, she watched Fox pass. Evaluated his size, his vigor. He was smaller than she thought he’d be, and she knew she could take him.

Slipping off the branch, she landed on her shock-absorbing legs in an almost-silent thud.

Fox froze at the sound. Turning around, he studied the bush behind him, his hairs down as his spine raised, waiting. Then waited some more.

Ahead, Crow cawed.

Fox ignored him: eyes, ears, and nose primed, he remained motionless.

Still, she listened too. She couldn’t see him, but with the breeze blowing toward her, she could smell him.

A crow cawed again, and to its cry, she heard Fox’s footsteps as he moved on. Taking her time, expertly judging the quietest path, she followed.

Fox froze again. He hadn’t heard or smelled a thing, but he knew something was wrong. His thoughts were of the bandicoot. In his head, he could smell its ominous odor, see Mother careering into the den and collapsing.

Peering through the trees, he waited. Something was there. He knew it.

Crow cawed, agitated by the time Fox was taking.

Fox didn’t care. Frozen to the spot, he sniffed the breeze but knew it was no good. If he wanted to pick up a scent, he would have to circle around who or whatever was there.

XI

Slow step by step, she crawled on her belly toward Fox until she could just see him through the scrub. Sitting, tail around his legs, he was watching the bush.

He turned to her. Her long vision met with his. They stared at each other for a moment. Then, just as she was about to charge, he looked away and frantically searched, with his eyes, another section of the bush.

Flexing her claws, she readied.

Fox smelled her. A sliver of the breeze had swirled its way back and betrayed her. She was the cat that had eaten the rat.

A silence, deaf with insects, birds, and leaves cracking in the wind, pressed against him. Eyes wide, he scoured the view but couldn’t find her. Behind, Crow cawed. Whimpering, he back-stepped a few paces, mumbled Mother’s name, then, turning back to his original direction, ran.

Flat out, Fox heard her thudding toward him. Could hear the gap between them closing. With fear fueling his muscles, snout down and forward, he tore through the trees. But it was not fast enough.

Hooking her claws into his rump, she dragged him down into a cloud of leaves.

He yelled as, kicking out at her, he tried to get free.

Her claws held.

Steadying herself, she shifted her weight, then brought him down below her. He struggled to rise, but she was too strong. Without sound, she began biting and scratching his flesh. He howled. His head spun, and in the trees above, he saw Crow watching.

As Crow watched, he saw Fox stop struggling. Saw his body go limp, his head drop.

The cat paused. Backing off a step, she settled herself and began to clean herself.

Crow could see Fox was bleeding, see his mouth open, his tongue drooping out of his jaws. He didn’t caw. He didn’t fly off. He just watched.

The cat sniffed his body again, then smacked a claw into his torn rump. He barely moved. Watching him, she dragged her claws through his fur, tearing his skin as she did. She could feel his blood spurting up through her pads. But his body was silent.

More soon . . . .