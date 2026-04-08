Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript21FREE MAN Cafe Locked OutMichael Gray GriffithApr 08, 202621ShareTranscriptFREE MAN Singer Songwriter Simon O'RourkeProduced by Michael Gray GriffithCafe Locked OutOnly available at Cafe Locked OutFREE DOWNLOAD HEREDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksCafe’s Locked Out Mailing List Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeMichael Gray GriffithRecent EpisodesDesi Freeman Thoughts. Apr 7 • Michael Gray GriffithThe Quiz Show at the End of the World episode #4 on the CLO Apr 7 • Michael Gray GriffithThe Quiz Show at the End of the World episode #4 on the CLOApr 6 • Michael Gray GriffithNo Jab No Play, is it time to scrap it and more! With Rosemary Marshall and The Hon. John Ruddick MLCApr 5 • Michael Gray GriffithOnce we were Journalists: Apr 4 • Michael Gray GriffithTo be or not to be, Reiley and his Vaccine Injury Apr 2 • Michael Gray GriffithThe CLO quiz show at The End of Our World #3Mar 30 • Michael Gray Griffith